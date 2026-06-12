Minister Heydon and Dooley extend closing date for the Fishing and Aquaculture Registered Vessel Fuel Support Scheme

“Following a positive meeting with stakeholders on 11 June, it is recognised that it is really important to get as many eligible vessel owners as possible engaged and included on the scheme. BIM are providing a lot of different types of support to applicants and the extension in time will allow for a full and comprehensive applications to be made for all vessel owners. I discussed the need for applications to be made and completed as soon as possible and outlined that each extension would impact on the timeline for payments. In addition, I confirmed that arrangements are being made to introduce a specific application methodology for Aquaculture Business support vessels, who are not required to be on the Irish Sea Fishing Boat Register and details will be shared when operational on the BIM Grants Portal. In the meantime, we strongly encourage any applicants experiencing difficulties to contact BIM directly to receive support.”