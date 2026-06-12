Minister Heydon meets European Commissioner Jessika Roswall

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, met the European Commissioner for the Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, as part of her visit to Ireland this week. The meeting covered a broad range of topics including priorities for the upcoming Irish Presidency of the EU. Speaking after the meeting, Minister Heydon stated:

The Minister also welcomed the Commissioner’s commitment to participate in the Global Bioeconomy Summit taking place in Dublin this October.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, with the European Commissioner for the Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, during her visit to Ireland this week.

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