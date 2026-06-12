Full southbound closure on CO 157 (Foothills Parkway) between Valmont and Pearl expected this weekend

Boulder – The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contract partner, ACME Concrete Paving Inc., will continue weekend closures on Colorado Highway 157 for concrete rehabilitation operations. Motorists traveling southbound on CO 157 (Foothills Parkway) should plan for a full roadway closure between Valmont Road and Pearl Street throughout the weekend.

Full closures are needed during concrete panel replacements to maintain the safety of motorists and the project team. Weekend operations allow for speedy progress while decreasing interruptions to weekday travelers and commuters.

Traffic Impacts

7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday

Southbound CO 157

At 7 p.m., crews will close a single lane on southbound CO 157 from Valmont Road to Pearl Street. A full southbound closure will follow at 9 p.m.

Southbound motorists will be detoured at the Valmont Road exit, west to 30th Street, then south to Pearl Street to the southbound CO 157 on-ramp

Travelers going westbound on Valmont Road to southbound CO 157 will use the same detour route. Travelers heading eastbound on Valmont Road to southbound CO 157 will be rerouted south on 47th Street to Pearl Street to the southbound on-ramp

Northbound CO 157

Single left-lane closure from Pearl Street to Valmont Road

The left-turn lanes on northbound CO 157 to westbound Valmont Road will be closed

Motorists will be rerouted north to the CO 119 southbound exit, west to 30th Avenue, and south to Valmont Road

Motorists traveling in the area should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes over the weekend to avoid congestion

Flaggers and uniformed traffic control officers will be on site to assist with traffic flow. Drivers should slow down, watch for workers and equipment and maintain safe following distances.

Visit COTrip.org for real-time lane closure updates and road conditions on this project and others throughout the state.

Map of the southbound CO 157 closure from Valmont Road to Pearl Street and detour route.

Map of the southbound CO 157 closure with detour routes for east and westbound travelers on Valmont Road.

Map of northbound CO 157 to westbound Valmont Road left-turn lane closures and detour route.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!