Daytime lane closures scheduled on US 160 for upcoming paving operations

La Plata County - Beginning June 14, The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner, Elam Construction, will begin nighttime surface treatment operations on US Highway 160 west of Elmore's Corner. While most work will occur at night, motorists should plan for daytime delays and congestion due to reduced lanes and slower speeds that will remain in place 24/7. Paving and milling operations between Elmore's Corner and Three Springs (Mile Points 90 to 92) are expected to take approximately three weeks. Motorists can expect daytime delays in both directions to continue throughout the summer as milling and paving operations progress from east to west.

Map of single-lane closures on US 160 between Elmore's Corner and Durango. To avoid construction related impacts motorists can use the suggested alternative route via Grandview Interchange and Wilson Gulch Drive to access Three Springs and Mercy Hospital.

Motorists are urged to use the westerly alternative route via Grandview Interchange and Wilson Gulch Drive to access the hospital and Three Springs area while road work is taking place at the US 160 and Three Springs Boulevard intersection.

CDOT urges motorists to plan ahead and check current traffic impacts on COtrip.org or on the COtrip Planner app. Motorists can also subscribe to receive weekly construction updates for the US 160 Resurfacing Durango to Elmore's Corner project: https://subscription. cotrip.org/alerts/construction

Traffic Impacts

Nighttime work hours are Sunday night through Friday morning from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic impacts will include:

Various single-lane closures in both directions between Durango High Bridge just north of Wal-Mart, to Elmore's Corner at the CO 172 intersection (MP 86 to 92)

Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays during nighttime operations and may experience daytime delays and congestion due to lane closures and traffic shifts that will remain in place 24/7 throughout the duration of the project

Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph through the work zone and traffic fines will be doubled

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!