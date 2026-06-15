Sightline Intelligence Launches AI Training Tools and 3.11 Software for Mission-Adaptive Edge AI

Sightline Intelligence

New capabilities enable customers to adapt proven AI models for mission-specific environments, autonomous workflows, and onboard edge deployment.

Customers need AI that can be quickly tailored to new sensors, targets, terrains, and mission requirements without rebuilding entire models from scratch.” — Stephen Bornstein, Chief Product Officer at Sightline Intelligence

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sightline Intelligence , a leader in onboard video processing and AI-enabled target recognition for advanced camera systems, today announced the release of AI Training Tools and Sightline 3.11, introducing new capabilities that help defense and security customers adapt and deploy AI for evolving mission requirements at the tactical edge.With AI Training Tools, customers can refine and extend Sightline’s battle-proven Athena AI models using their own mission data, sensors, target sets, and operational environments without rebuilding models from scratch. Built on AI architectures operationally deployed over the past seven years, AI Training Tools enables customers to add new target classes, improve AI performance in challenging or underrepresented environments, and rapidly deploy mission-specific AI models directly to Sightline software and hardware platforms.Optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP) embedded systems, AI Training Tools supports deployment-ready onboard AI processing for environments where bandwidth, power, and connectivity are constrained. The platform supports standard GPU-based training workflows and industry-standard AI detection and dataset formats.“Operational environments evolve faster than static AI systems can adapt,” said Stephen Bornstein, Chief Product Officer at Sightline Intelligence. “Customers need AI that can be quickly tailored to new sensors, targets, terrains, and mission requirements without rebuilding entire models from scratch. AI Training Tools and 3.11 make it easier to refine, deploy, and operationalize proven edge AI using mission-specific data while improving tracking performance, reducing operator burden, and supporting more autonomous mission workflows.”Sightline 3.11 also introduces advancements in automated tracking, scene-aware filtering, and operator-assist workflows designed to increase tracking stability, reduce nuisance alerts, and lower operator workload in dynamic operational environments. The release enhances tracking performance during target occlusion, rapid movement, and degradation across mixed mission scenarios.Additional capabilities include:- Improved small-object thermal detection and scene-aware filtering for long-range C-UAS and complex operational environments- Expanded Python API support for mission-specific integration and autonomous workflow development- Broader support across NXP, Qualcomm RB5/8550, NVIDIA, and additional embedded compute platforms- Sightline 4110 hardware platform for higher-performance onboard AI and autonomous edge processingTogether, these capabilities help customers accelerate deployment of mission-ready AI, improve operational performance, and support more autonomous operations at the tactical edge.Sightline Intelligence will showcase the new capabilities at Eurosatory 2026 from June 15–19 in Hall 5A, Booth C260, ahead of initial availability beginning in July 2026. Additional platform support is planned throughout the release cycle.For more information about Sightline Intelligence and its onboard video processing and AI-enabled target recognition capabilities, visit sightlineintelligence.com.About Sightline IntelligenceSightline Intelligence provides onboard video processing, AI-enabled target recognition, and advanced camera system software for mission-critical applications across air, ground, and maritime domains. The company’s technology enables real-time image enhancement, stabilization, detection, classification, tracking, geolocation, and actionable intelligence at the edge. Sightline Intelligence supports defense, security, unmanned systems, and advanced sensing customers with software and hardware solutions designed for demanding operational environments.

Sightline Intelligence AI Training Tools

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