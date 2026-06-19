Jean’s Flowers Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Award

MOODY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jean’s Flowers has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Alabama Awards, recognizing the longtime floral business for its personalized service, dependable delivery, and strong connection to the community it serves. Since 1967, known for its custom arrangements and hands-on approach, Jean’s Flowers has built a reputation across Alabama for helping customers navigate life’s biggest moments with arrangements that feel thoughtful instead of transactional.Operating under the slogan “Flowers For Every Occasion,” the shop has become a reliable resource for customers ordering flowers for anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, weddings, funerals, celebrations, and last-minute milestones that call for more than generic service. While many floral services have shifted toward automated ordering systems and one-size-fits-all arrangements, Jean’s Flowers continues to focus on customized designs tailored to each customer and occasion. The business also offers delivery services designed to provide both convenience and reliability, especially during time-sensitive events where timing matters as much as presentation.The Best of Alabama Awards highlight businesses that demonstrate consistency, customer trust, and have a meaningful impact within their communities. For Jean’s Flowers, that recognition reflects years of building relationships through dependable service and attention to detail.“We know flowers are often chosen when words alone are not enough,” said Kristy Thompson, owner of Jean’s Flowers. “They help people celebrate milestones, honor loved ones, offer comfort, say thank you, or simply brighten someone’s day. Being recognized with this award means so much because it reflects years of helping our customers show up for the people who matter to them.”As Jean’s Flowers looks ahead, the business plans to continue expanding its custom offerings while maintaining the personal service that helped earn customer loyalty in the first place. The 2026 Best of Alabama Award serves as both a milestone and a reminder that even in a fast-moving world, thoughtful service and human connection still matter.For more information click here!

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