Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic Marks Three Years Continuing Road Britannia's British Vehicle Legacy

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Atlanta shop honors more than five decades of Land Rover, Jaguar, and classic British marque expertise originally established in 1971.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic is marking three years since its 2023 integration of Road Britannia, the Buckhead institution founded by Ken Dewis in 1971 that built one of metro Atlanta's most respected reputations for British vehicle service. The Roswell Road location continues to serve Land Rover, Jaguar, Triumph, Morgan, and other British marque owners while operating as a full-service shop covering Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles of every type.Road Britannia spent more than five decades building expertise that local independent shops and franchised dealerships still rely on for difficult British vehicle work. Restorations of classic Triumphs and Morgans, mechanical work on early Land Rover Defenders, and electrical diagnostics on aging Jaguar models continue to come through referrals from across the southeastern United States. When Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic acquired the shop in 2023, the company committed to retaining the technical depth that made the location a regional referral destination while broadening service capabilities for modern vehicles.The Buckhead facility at 3190 Roswell Road NW now handles a service mix that ranges from routine maintenance on current Toyota and Honda models to major mechanical work on vintage British sports cars. Technicians who trained under the Road Britannia banner remain on staff, and the location continues to maintain the diagnostic equipment, reference materials, and parts sourcing relationships specific to British marques. The integration approach reflects a broader pattern at the company, which previously preserved continuity of service when it acquired Optimum Auto Repair in Chamblee in December 2021."Walking away from more than five decades of British vehicle knowledge would have been a real loss for Atlanta drivers who own these cars," said a company representative at Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic in Buckhead, Atlanta, GA . "We kept the technicians, the relationships, and the parts network, then layered our broader service capabilities on top. A customer can bring in a 1972 Triumph and a 2024 Lexus on the same day and get expert work on both."The Buckhead shop serves drivers throughout Buckhead, Brookhaven, Chastain Park, Peachtree Heights, North Buckhead, and the broader northern Atlanta area, with appointment scheduling available by phone or online. Customers across the Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic network can also access the location's British vehicle expertise through internal referrals from the Chamblee and Marietta shops when specialized work is required. The location continues to accept referrals from other independent shops and franchised dealerships across the southeastern United States that lack the equipment or expertise to handle classic British marque service. All repairs at the Buckhead facility carry the company's nationwide 24-month, 24,000-mile TechNet warranty covering parts and labor.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic is a multi-location independent auto repair shop serving Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles throughout metro Atlanta. The company operates facilities in Buckhead, Chamblee, and Marietta, with additional service coverage for Decatur drivers. Founded in December 2021 with the acquisition of Optimum Auto Repair in Chamblee and expanded in 2023 with the integration of Road Britannia in Buckhead, the shop holds RepairPal, TechNet, and CarMax certifications and was named a 2022 Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite. To learn more or schedule service at the Buckhead location, visit https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-buckhead-ga/ Media ContactBlue Ridge Automotive - European & DomesticBuckhead Location: 3190 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305Phone: (404) 266-1699Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-buckhead-ga/

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