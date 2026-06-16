DUST Identity and Selinko (Toppan group) Partner to Embed Unclonable Physical Identity into Luxury Products

DUST Identity and Selinko (Toppan Group) join forces to connect physical and digital product identity, bringing stronger authentication to luxury goods.

The luxury industry is at an inflection point. Brands increasingly need authentication strategies that combine trusted physical and digital evidence.” — Ophir Gaathon, PhD, CEO of DUST

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston, MA and Brussels, Belgium. DUST Identity , a global leader in unclonable physical identity technology, and Selinko , part of TOPPAN Group, the digital product identity platform trusted by over forty luxury brands worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver verifiable, impossible-to-copy authentication for luxury goods and high-value products. The joint solution is already protecting products in the market and is available immediately across product categories and form factors.The partnership addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing luxury brands today: establishing a trusted connection between a product's physical reality and its digital identity throughout its lifecycle. According to the OECD-EUIPO Mapping Global Trade in Fakes 2025 report, global trade in counterfeit goods was estimated at USD 467 billion in 2021, representing 2.3% of world trade. Behind that figure lies a broader erosion of brand trust, consumer confidence, and the secondary market that luxury increasingly depends on.Luxury brands do not lack authentication technologies. They deploy holograms, NFC tags, blockchain certificates, and digital passports. What they lack is a trust architecture that stays connected to the product itself across markets, ownership transfers, and resale. And as AI accelerates the replication of visual and digital assets, anything that sits on the product rather than in it becomes a target. The missing layer is physical identity embedded within the object, inseparable from it, working alongside the digital systems brands already run.The Solution: Physical and Digital, UnifiedDUST Identity's patented technology embeds diamond dust-based physical anchors directly into products, creating a unique physical signature that is intrinsically linked to the object itself and highly resistant to replication. Not a label. Not a certificate. A physical authentication layer embedded within the product itself.Selinko's digital product identity platform connects that physical anchor with ownership records, digital product passports, consumer engagement experiences, authentication services, and traceability data. As a technology-agnostic platform, Selinko enables brands to combine and orchestrate multiple trust technologies according to their product, market, and customer requirements.Together, the two technologies strengthen the chain of trust that follows a product from manufacture to ownership, resale, and reauthentication throughout its lifecycle."The luxury industry is at an inflection point," said Ophir Gaathon, PhD, CEO of DUST Identity. "Brands increasingly need authentication strategies that combine trusted physical and digital evidence. DUST provides a physical authentication layer embedded within the product itself, while Selinko connects that layer to the digital services and experiences brands need to operate at global scale. Together, we are enabling a stronger and more resilient foundation for product trust."“Selinko has spent 14 years building the broadest platform for product identity from NFC to QR and from Consumer engagement to Authentication, backed by Toppan's global infrastructure and financial strength”, said Gregoire Fremiot, Selinko's CEO. “What DUST Identity brings is the one piece we couldn't offer before: an authentication that lives inside the object itself, invisible and unreplicable, for the products where nothing else can go. Together, we don't just add a technology. We close the loop”Built for Where the Industry Is HeadingEnd consumers are demanding greater transparency about provenance and ownership. Resale markets require verified histories. Regulators are moving toward mandatory digital product passports. The brands that will lead are those that can offer a single, coherent authentication story: simple to communicate, verifiable at every touchpoint, and credible from first sale to final resale.To request a meeting, demonstration, or media briefing, contact Roy Solomon, CRO, DUST Identity (roy@dustidentity.com) or Andre Ghighi, Head of Sales and Partnerships, Selinko (andre@selinko.com).About DUST Identity: DUST Identity is a global leader in impossible-to-copy physical identity for products, parts, and documents. Using patented diamond dust-based physical anchors and a secure cloud verification platform, DUST enables instant, reliable authentication and direct linkage between physical items and their digital records. DUST Identity serves customers across luxury, aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and government.About Selinko: Selinko is the digital product identity platform for brand protection and consumer engagement. Trusted by over forty luxury brands and backed by more than twelve years of expertise, Selinko connects products to their digital identities, enabling authentication, ownership certificates, track and trace, and consumer engagement across luxury, wine and spirits, design, and high-value goods globally.

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