Goldman McCormick PR Launches Pro Bono Division to Help Charities Nationwide Gain Media Support

Goldman McCormick Public Relations

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldman McCormick Public Relations has launched a new pro bono division to help qualified charities nationwide gain access to professional media strategy, executive media training, and public relations support that many small nonprofit organizations could not otherwise afford.The new Pro Bono Charity Division is designed to support mission-driven organizations that are doing meaningful work but lack the communications staff, media relationships, or strategic guidance needed to expand public awareness, attract donors, and strengthen their credibility.According to the 2024 Nonprofit Communication Trends Report, smaller organizations with budgets under $1 million allocate an average of just 21 percent of their staff to communications, often leaving one person or less responsible for outreach, media relations, donor messaging, and public engagement. That communications gap can directly limit a nonprofit’s ability to tell its story and grow its impact. Goldman McCormick PR’s Pro Bono Charity Division will operate under the leadership of Jemima Simpkin, who brings extensive experience in nonprofit advocacy and communications strategy. The division will provide selected charities with strategic PR support at no cost, including media outreach guidance, message development, interview preparation, and executive media training.“Some of the most important charities in the country are doing life-changing work with very limited communications support,” said Ryan McCormick, co-founder of Goldman McCormick PR . “This division is designed to help those organizations tell their stories more clearly, reach the media more effectively, attract new supporters, and build the credibility they need to expand their impact.”Goldman McCormick will maintain selective acceptance criteria based on organizational need, mission alignment, and the firm’s capacity to deliver meaningful results. Due to staffing limitations and the firm’s commitment to providing high-quality support, the division will accept a limited number of engagements per quarter. Each engagement will run for eight weeks and include full strategic PR support as well as media training for executive officers.Goldman McCormick has a documented history of supporting nonprofits and charitable causes, particularly animal welfare organizations. The new division formalizes that commitment and creates a structured pathway for qualified charities to access senior-level PR guidance at no financial cost.Organizations interested in applying for pro bono support should submit a brief overview of their mission, current communications challenges, and desired outcomes to Jemima@goldmanmccormick.com. Selection will be based on mission alignment, organizational need, and capacity availability. Applications are now open, and the division anticipates accepting its first cohort in the coming months.About Goldman McCormick Public RelationsFounded in 2010 and based in New York City, Goldman McCormick Public Relations is a full-service crisis communications and legal marketing firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management, media relations, and public affairs. The firm was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best PR Agencies and broke a Guinness World Record for conducting 112 radio interviews in 24 hours.For All Interviews, please contact:

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