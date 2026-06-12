Debut Thriller 'El Chancho' Introduces a Trauma Surgeon Who Becomes a Vigilante in the Shadows of Houston

New novel by Christopher L. Reilly blends combat-zone trauma, family loss, and a masked avenger into a dark crime story.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Christopher L. Reilly has completed El Chancho , a gritty crime thriller that follows a decorated trauma surgeon who heals patients by day and hunts predators by night. The manuscript arrives as a layered exploration of guilt, brotherhood, and the thin line between justice and vengeance.Set in the humid streets and crowded emergency rooms of Houston, El Chancho centers on Max Donovan, a gifted surgeon and former combat medic carrying scars from both Afghanistan and his own past. When the weight of the violence he witnesses each shift becomes too heavy, Max pulls on a rubber pig mask and confronts the pimps, dealers, and abusers that the system tends to overlook. On the street, they fear him by a single name: El Chancho.The story unfolds across two timelines. One follows Max in the present as he investigates a suspicious pain clinic and a kidnapped teenage girl named Rosa. The other returns to his youth in Katy, Texas, where a high school football star, his twin brother with cerebral palsy, and the girl they both loved set the stage for a tragedy that shaped everything to come. The two threads slowly converge toward a single buried act that Max believes can never be forgiven.“At its heart, this is a story about a man who saves lives every day yet feels he can never wash his own hands clean,” Reilly said. “I wanted to write about how trauma follows people home, and how the choices we make under pressure echo for decades.”Reilly draws on a deep familiarity with medicine and the rhythms of a busy hospital. The operating room scenes carry a precise, lived-in authority, from the smell of antiseptic in the corridors to the controlled chaos of a trauma bay at three in the morning. That authenticity grounds the novel even as the action accelerates into darker territory.Beyond the suspense, El Chancho tackles weighty subjects with directness. The novel examines addiction, human trafficking, post-traumatic stress, and the quiet desperation of families stretched thin by war and economic hardship. Reilly handles these themes through character rather than commentary, allowing readers to sit with the consequences alongside the people who live them.The supporting cast adds texture to Max’s world. Readers meet a manipulative psychiatrist with a hidden agenda, a former recruiter who becomes a rare honest voice, and a resourceful young captive whose courage drives much of the present-day plot. Each figure tests Max in a different way and pushes him closer to the reckoning he has avoided for years.The manuscript builds toward a final reveal that reframes the entire narrative. What appears to be one kind of war story turns out to be something far more personal. The closing image, in which Max sits behind the wheel of a restored 1967 Chevy Nova and chooses his road, leaves readers with a lasting picture of a man defined by the things he cannot undo.Reilly describes the book as a thriller for readers who want their suspense seasoned with genuine emotion. Fans of morally complex protagonists and stories rooted in real places will find a familiar pulse here, along with a protagonist who resists easy answers.El Chancho is currently available or review consideration. Reilly is open to discussions regarding publication, serialization, and adaptation, and he welcomes inquiries from agents, editors, and producers interested in the property.About the AuthorChristopher L. Reilly is a debut novelist whose work reflects a strong interest in medicine, military service, and the moral gray zones that ordinary people navigate. El Chancho is his first full-length thriller. He continues to write fiction that pairs fast-moving plots with emotional depth.

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