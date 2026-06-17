DALY SEVEN ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF COMPREHENSIVE RENOVATION AT HILTON GARDEN INN GREENSBORO AIRPORT

The Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport completes a multi-million dollar renovation. The Garden Grille & Bar offers guests elevated in-house dining experience for breakfast and dinner. Updated hotel rooms and suites at the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport offer a fresh and inviting stay.

Property updates enhance Hilton Garden Inn with modernized rooms, versatile meeting spaces, and an elevated dining experience.

The full renovation of the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport marks a milestone in our continuous mission to deliver premium hospitality experiences across the Southeast.” — Ryan Daly

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daly Seven, Inc. , a leading hotel development and management company, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive, multi-million-dollar renovation of the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport . Located at 238 NC Highway 68 South Airport at PAI Park, Greensboro, NC 27409, the property has undergone extensive upgrades across all guest rooms, public spaces, meeting facilities, and dining venues to align with the evolving demands of today’s corporate and leisure travelers.The extensive transformation seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics with functional design. Each of the hotel’s spacious guest rooms and suites has been updated with premium bedding, large high-definition televisions, and upgraded fixtures. Public areas, including the main lobby and state-of-the-art fitness hub, have been reimagined to offer sophisticated comfort, high-speed connectivity, and an inviting atmosphere.Strategic Location Near Major Corporate HubsPositioned uniquely at the intersection of convenience and commercial growth, the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport offers premium connectivity for business travelers. The hotel is situated just minutes from the Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) and provides effortless logistical access to major corporate facilities, shipping hubs, and localized corporate parks. Key economic anchors and regional employers near the hotel include:● FedEx Mid-Atlantic Air Hub – Facilitating seamless commercial travel and logistics support.● Honda Aircraft Company World Headquarters – Centered directly in the region's expanding aerospace corridor.● Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks corporate facilities.● The high-tech manufacturing ecosystems of Boom Supersonic and the nearby Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC) mega-site.● Major healthcare networks, industrial parks, and prominent institutions of higher education, including High Point University, UNC Greensboro, North Carolina A&T State University.Tailored Accommodations for Sports Teams and Athletic GroupsPositioned as a premier host hotel for sports travel in the Piedmont Triad, the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport offers tailored accommodations and specialized logistics for youth, collegiate, and professional athletic groups. The hotel provides convenient, highway-accessible transit to major regional athletic venues, including the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC), and local university sports complexes. Designed to support peak athletic performance and team cohesion, the property features spacious double-queen room configurations, ample complimentary parking for tour buses, and customizable group meal plans through The Garden Grille & Bar to meet specific dietary and timing requirements. After competition, athletes can utilize the expansive fitness center for recovery and active tracking, while coaches can leverage the hotel's private meeting spaces for team strategy sessions and film reviews.The Garden Grille & Bar: A Corporate Standard for Culinary ExcellenceA crowning jewel of this property is its on-site restaurant, The Garden Grille & Bar. Driven by an uncompromising commitment to premium hospitality, food quality, and impeccable service execution, the culinary operation at the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport proudly serves as an official internal test model and benchmark for the entire global Hilton Garden Inn brand, pioneering menu concepts, operational systems, and guest-satisfaction workflows that shape the brand's food and beverage direction."The full renovation of the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport marks a milestone in our continuous mission to deliver premium hospitality experiences across the Southeast," said Ryan Daly, Director of Public Relations. "We are incredibly proud of the hard work our team has invested into this property. Beyond the beautiful aesthetic and structural upgrades, our food and beverage team continues to set standard-bearing benchmarks. To have our Garden Grille recognized as a brand-wide test model speaks volumes about our dedication to exceptional service and culinary quality."Premium Amenities for the Discerning TravelerDesigned from the ground up to serve as a premier hub for business efficiency and physical wellness, the hotel boasts an array of premium amenities, including:● Optimized Dining: The Garden Grille & Bar, serving freshly prepared cooked-to-order breakfasts, sophisticated dinner options, and a curated selection of craft cocktails, beer, and wine.● Flexible Event Space: Over 4,050 square feet of versatile, meeting and banquet space equipped with integrated audio-visual technology, ideal for corporate retreats, board meetings, and social gatherings.● Wellness & Recreation: An expansive fitness center outfitted with professional-grade cardio and strength-training equipment, alongside a relaxing outdoor patio.● 24/7 Convenience: The Shop, providing around-the-clock access to travel essentials, snacks, and chilled beverages.● Complimentary Essentials: High-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property, remote printing services, and reliable weekday airport shuttle transportation.With its modern refresh fully complete, the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport stands ready to welcome guests with an enhanced standard of comfort, a premium location, and award-winning dining options. For room reservations, event bookings, or additional details, please visit the hotel’s official website or call +1 336-881-1111.About Daly Seven, Inc.Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company based in Greensboro and Raleigh, NC. With over four decades of industry leadership, Daly Seven manages an extensive and diverse portfolio of premium select-service and extended-stay hotels across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Partnering with world-renowned hospitality brands including Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and Hyatt, Daly Seven is recognized for its operational excellence, robust community engagement, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional guest service.

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