Carver Whitetails Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award

SALEM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carver Whitetails, a 440-acre high-fence hunting preserve in Lee County, has earned a 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award, recognizing its all-inclusive approach to trophy whitetail deer hunting and the full outdoor experience it provides guests. Located in Salem, Alabama, within easy driving distance of Auburn, Alabama, Columbus, Georgia, and the Atlanta airport, Carver Whitetails has become a destination for hunters seeking a guided, well-managed, and memorable getaway.Built around the slogan “Trophy whitetail deer hunting,” Carver Whitetails offers three-day, two-night all-inclusive hunts that take the guesswork out of planning. Guests receive fully guided hunts, included meals, and accommodations in a comfortable lodge featuring a game room, shuffleboard, pool table, and a putting green out back. The preserve itself is a major part of the experience, with rolling wooded hills, lush food plots, mature white oaks, three ponds, numerous streams, and Little Uchee Creek to the north of the property. Through careful wildlife management and strong genetics sourced from across the country, trophy deer on the preserve can exceed 300 inches.“This award means a lot because we work hard to make every part of the trip feel special, from the hunt itself to the time guests spend at the lodge,” said Jason Carver. “We want hunters to come here, enjoy the land, feel taken care of, and leave with a story they’ll be proud to tell.”As a state-registered high fence preserve, Carver Whitetails is able to begin rifle hunt bookings as early as October 15 each season. The 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award reflects the preserve’s continued commitment to quality hunting, thoughtful hospitality, and the kind of experience that keeps guests talking long after the trip ends.For more information click here!

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