KLAS Research Validates Real-World ROI of Onpoint's Iris Medical Agent AI Platform: A True Workforce Extension

KLAS ROI Validations

Independent KLAS ROI Validations Report Confirms Measurable Gains Across Clinician Efficiency, Revenue Integrity, and Operational Throughput at Southwest Care

These KLAS-validated results prove that agentic AI + expert-in-the-loop, when deployed as part of the operating model and strategic growth fabric, delivers real, sustained impact.” — Michael Clark, President and CCO, Onpoint Healthcare Partners

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners today announced the publication of an independent ROI Validation Report by KLAS Research confirming the transformative impact of Onpoint’s Iris Medical Agent TM AI Platform - comprised of ChartFlow TM, CodeFlow TM, CareFlow TM, NetworkFlow TM, and SignalsFlow TM modules across clinical, financial, and operational dimensions at Southwest Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving the Santa Fe and Albuquerque communities.Unlike legacy AI tools that promise automation in isolated workflows, the Iris Medical Agent AI Platform is purpose-built to operate as an embedded part of the provider and care team’s operating model, augmenting staff, standardizing workflows, and driving measurable outcomes at scale. KLAS, the gold standard in healthcare IT research, validated these results through rigorous independent analysis.“This isn’t a point solution or a co-pilot sitting on the side. Onpoint’s platform is woven into how Southwest Care operates every single day, as a true extension of their workforce of the future. These KLAS-validated results prove that agentic AI + expert-in-the-loop, when deployed as part of the operating model and strategic growth fabric, delivers real, sustained impact.” — Michael Clark, President and CCO, Onpoint Healthcare PartnersBefore partnering with Onpoint, Southwest Care faced the same systemic challenges that plague FQHCs nationwide: inconsistent clinical documentation, coding bias that left revenue on the table, fragmented referral and prior authorization workflows, and an administrative burden that was pushing providers toward burnout. With 16 providers across three clinics, no single workflow ran the same way twice, creating compounding risk across both care quality and financial performance. Onpoint’s Iris Medical Agent TM AI Platform was deployed not as a software add-on, but as a working extension of the providers and care team. Combining agentic AI with expert-in-the-loop oversight to execute end-to-end workflows, Onpoint delivers results, not just recommendations. These results, independently validated by KLAS, speak for themselves.Clinician Benefits• Average provider note sign-off time slashed by 84%, from 3.26 minutes to 0.52 minutes.• Charge lag cut by 1.7 days (4.4 to 2.7 days), yielding a $42,000 one-time charge velocity gain.• 177.8 hours of documentation burden eliminated per month.• Zero provider departures or FTE reductions related to burnout since platform deployment.Financial Benefits• Average pay per claim increased 6.0%, from $133.55 to $141.58.• HCC patient recapture rose 6.3 percentage points, from 77.3% to 83.6%.• E&M coding accuracy improved: Level 4 visits up 3.5 pts, under-coding bias measurably reduced.• 209 coder work hours saved per month.Operational Benefits• 5 minutes saved per prescription refill across 3,555 monthly refills (296.3 hours/month).• Estimated 30 minutes saved per referral, across ~400 referrals per month.• Standardized document management, prior authorization workflows, and referral processes across all clinic sites.KLAS-validated and real-world proven, the numbers speak for themselves. Onpoint's Iris Medical Agent TM AI Platform isn't a tool sitting on the side; it's a working extension of the care team in the EHR, delivering measurable outcomes across every dimension of clinical, financial, and operational performance. Read the full KLAS-validated findings here: https://klasresearch.com/report/onpoint-healthcare-partners-roi-validations-2026-technology-and-services-to-support-clinician-efficiencies-and-revenue-integrity/4010 About the KLAS ROI Validations SeriesKLAS Research’s ROI Validations Series takes an in-depth look at the real-world outcomes healthcare organizations achieve with specific HIT solutions. Vendors must already be rated or validated by KLAS and must operate in high-energy markets where technology ROI is a frequent point of curiosity. This report reflects the validated experience of Southwest Care.About Onpoint Healthcare PartnersOnpoint Healthcare Partners delivers the Iris Medical Agent AI Platform—the only Agentic AI + expert-in-the-loop solution designed to function as a seamless extension of the clinical and administrative workforce. Through ChartFlow, CodeFlow, CareFlow, NetworkFlow, and SignalsFlow Onpoint enables healthcare organizations to achieve measurable clinician efficiency, revenue integrity, and operational excellence. Onpoint is a KLAS-validated vendor with a proven track record of real, documented ROI.

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