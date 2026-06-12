New Values-Based Investment Option Expands Donor Choice at Northern Cincinnati Foundation

Northern Cincinnati Foundation launched a values-based investment pool aligned with USCCB guidelines, allowing donors to match assets with ethical values.

CINCINNATI , OH, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern Cincinnati Foundation is expanding donor investment options with the launch of a new values-based Socially Responsible Investment Pool, aligned with guidelines established by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).The new investment option allows donors to align their charitable assets with deeply held social, ethical, and faith-based values while continuing to support long-term philanthropic impact in the community.“Our role at Northern Cincinnati Foundation is to serve donors with flexibility, stewardship, and thoughtful solutions that reflect what matters most to them,” said Erin Satzger, President & CEO of the Northern Cincinnati Foundation. “For many individuals, families, and organizations, that includes ensuring their investments are aligned with their values and vision for the future.”The new investment pool follows the USCCB’s framework for socially responsible investing, which emphasizes the protection of human dignity, the promotion of the common good, support for economic justice, and a commitment to environmental stewardship.Designed with long-term stewardship in mind, the investment pool also provides an additional option for endowment funds and legacy giving. Donors and organizations can pursue charitable growth strategies that reflect both their financial goals and the values they hope to sustain for generations to come.The new pool may be especially meaningful for church endowment funds, religious ministries, faith-based nonprofits, and donors seeking investment strategies that integrate ethical considerations alongside responsible financial management.While rooted in Catholic social teaching, the investment option is open to any donor interested in values-based or socially responsible investing, regardless of faith background. The Northern Cincinnati Foundation continues to serve individuals, families, nonprofits, and community partners across a wide range of charitable interests, traditions, and philanthropic goals.The launch of the Socially Responsible Investment Pool reflects growing donor interest in customized philanthropic solutions and is another example of the Foundation’s commitment to meeting donors where they are — with flexible tools, trusted guidance, and mission-driven stewardship.For more information about the Socially Responsible Investment Pool, contact Dane Baldwin, Director of Donor Relations at Northern Cincinnati Foundation – dane.baldwin@northerncincinnatifoundation.org or call our office at 513-875-5450.

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