U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Visits Connecticut on Returning Education to the States and 'History Rocks!' Nationwide Tours

On her Returning Education to the States Tour, Secretary McMahon is visiting all fifty states to hear from students, teachers, and leaders about best educational practices in their own communities. The History Rocks! Tour is a nationwide effort to help students personally connect with America’s founding principles ahead of our nation’s 250th birthday.

Secretary McMahon visited several classrooms to see firsthand how Seymour High School is preparing students for future workforce opportunities. The school serves approximately 600 students in grades 9 through 12, providing a range of academic and career‑focused learning experiences. She met with many bright young minds during her visit to a history class and viewing of a robotics demonstration. Secretary McMahon concluded her visit by participating in a roundtable discussion with students focused on dual credits – a program Seymour High School champions – and teacher retention.

Secretary McMahon then traveled to Seymour Middle School, which serves approximately 500 students in grades 6 through 8, to participate in History Rocks! assembly and a roundtable discussion. Students and educators engaged in conversations about the importance of history and civics education and explored ways schools can help students better understand the values, events, and individuals that have shaped the American story.

“As our nation approaches its 250th birthday, it is more important than ever that students understand the history, principles, and sacrifices that have made America the greatest nation in the world,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “In my home state of Connecticut, I saw students enthusiastically engaging with our shared history and participating in innovative programs that prepare them for lives of contribution to our great nation. Experiences like these renew my hope for the future and remind us that teaching the American story is our responsibility to the next generation.”

On her Returning Education to the States Tour, Secretary McMahon is traveling to all 50 states to hear directly from teachers, parents, and community leaders about what is working in their communities for their students and compile a toolkit of best practices to distribute to states.

Learn more about Secretary McMahon’s Returning Education to the States tour here.

The History Rocks! initiative is a key component of the U.S. Department of Education’s celebrations for America's 250th birthday, in partnership with Freedom 250 and coordinated with the America 250 Civics Education Coalition. Secretary McMahon, Administration officials, and education leaders will visit schools in all 50 states to showcase examples of high-quality history and civics instruction that bring American principles to life.

Learn more about the Department’s Semiquincentennial initiatives here.

Freedom 250 leads the presidential programming for the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. Its mission is to unite Americans around one shared purpose—celebrating the Triumph of the American Spirit by honoring our history, cherishing our freedoms, and building the golden age of opportunity for the next 250 years.

Learn more about Freedom 250 here.