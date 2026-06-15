Men's Health Week 2026 Begins Today: National & International Observance Encourages Men to Prioritize Their Health

International Men's Health Week (IMHW) 2026 - June 15–21, 2026: Uplifting Fatherhood Men's Health Month Digital Media Toolkit, 2026 Free Resource for Awareness & Prevention We need your support for Men's Health Month Men's Health Network: Online Shop for Men's Health Month Awareness & Promotion

Founded by Men's Health Network, Men's Health Week Continues More Than Three Decades of Advocacy, Awareness, & Action

Men's Health Week is an opportunity to remind men that prevention matters, early detection saves lives, and seeking care is a sign of strength—not weakness,” — Jennifer Thompson, VP at MHN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the beginning of Men's Health Week 2026, a national observance dedicated to raising awareness of preventable health conditions, encouraging early detection and screening, and helping men and boys take proactive steps toward healthier lives.Observed annually during the week ending on Father's Day, Men's Health Week ( MHW ) was established through H.J.Res. 209 and signed into law as Public Law 103-264 in 1994. Founded by Men's Health Network ( MHN ), the observance has grown into a nationwide and international movement focused on education, prevention, and improving health outcomes for men and boys.Today, MHW serves as the foundation for International Men's Health Week (IMHW), bringing together advocates, healthcare providers, employers, community organizations, researchers, and policymakers across the United States and around the world to address the unique health challenges facing men and boys."Men's Health Week is an opportunity to remind men that prevention matters, early detection saves lives, and seeking care is a sign of strength—not weakness," said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President at Men's Health Network. "When men live longer, healthier lives, families are stronger, workplaces are healthier, and communities thrive day-to-day."Despite advances in healthcare, significant challenges remain:• Men die nearly six years earlier than women on average.• Men experience higher mortality rates for many leading causes of death.• Men are less likely to engage in preventive healthcare.• Men account for nearly 80% of suicide deaths in the United States.• Many chronic conditions go undetected until they become more serious and difficult to treat.Throughout the week, MHN and its partners will highlight key issues affecting men and boys across the lifespan through the 2026 theme:Partners in Care:Advancing Men's Health Through Connection, Education, & Advocacy Across the Lifespan — For Better LifespansDaily Themes for Men's Health Week 2026Monday, June 15Men & Mental HealthCare PartnershipsTuesday, June 16Living with Chronic ConditionsPreventive & Proactive CareWednesday, June 17Men Are Dying EarlierAddressing the Lifespan Gender GapThursday, June 18Caring Across GenerationsCare as PartnershipFriday, June 19Health at WorkBlue-Collar Health, Occupational Risks, & Wear Blue DaySaturday, June 20Family Health HistoryShared Risk & PreventionSunday, June 21Honoring FathersRecognizing the Role of Fathers and Father FiguresThe observance coincides with Men's Health Month (MHM), also founded by MHN, which is recognized throughout June and serves as a catalyst for awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, screenings, workplace programs, community events, and policy discussions focused on improving the health and well-being of men and boys.Support the Men's Health MovementAs MHW begins, MHN is also inviting supporters to participate in a special fundraising campaign to help expand education, advocacy, outreach, and awareness efforts throughout the year.Contributions help support:• Men's Health Month and Men's Health Week activities• Public education and awareness campaigns• Community health outreach initiatives• State and federal advocacy efforts• Educational materials and resource development• Programs that help men and boys engage more actively in their healthEvery donation helps MHN continue its mission of improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families through education, advocacy, research, and health promotion.Support the campaign at:Whether by scheduling a screening, sharing educational resources, wearing blue, starting a conversation about health, or contributing, everyone can play a role in advancing men's health this week and throughout the year.For free Men's Health Week resources and information, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org

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