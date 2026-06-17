Mental Freedom Counseling Services LLC Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Award

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental Freedom Counseling Services LLC, a Mobile-based counseling practice focused on trauma-informed and integrative mental health care, has earned a 2026 Best of Alabama Award. The recognition highlights the practice’s commitment to helping individuals, couples, and groups find compassionate, practical support during some of life’s most difficult seasons.Founded by Licensed Professional Counselor Brittany Daniels, Mental Freedom Counseling Services was created for people who are ready to move beyond simply managing stress, anxiety, trauma, or relationship struggles. Guided by the slogan “Where Healing Meets Liberation,” the practice offers care that is personal, structured, and responsive to each client’s needs.Daniels brings a thoughtful clinical background to the work, including experience in biology, clinical mental health counseling, and marriage and family therapy. Her approach may include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Attachment-Based Therapy, Solution-Focused Therapy, and other evidence-based methods, but the foundation remains the same: therapy should meet the person in the room, not force them into a one-size-fits-all model.“At Mental Freedom Counseling, our goal is to create a space where clients feel seen, supported, and empowered to begin healing in a way that feels meaningful to them,” said Daniels. “This award is an honor because it reflects the heart of the work we do every day.”The practice offers individual therapy, couples therapy, group therapy, and telehealth services, making mental health support more accessible for clients navigating anxiety, depression, stress, childhood trauma, emotional abuse, and relationship challenges. With both in-person and online options, Mental Freedom Counseling continues to remove barriers to care while maintaining a deeply personal approach.As Mental Freedom Counseling Services LLC celebrates its 2026 Best of Alabama Award, the practice remains focused on helping clients move toward emotional recovery, stronger relationships, and lasting mental freedom.For more information click here!

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