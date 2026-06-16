MedSource Labs Awarded 2026 Top Workplace by Minnesota Star Tribune

Medical Device Company Earns Top Workplace Recognition Through Independent Employee Surveys Conducted Across More Than 10,000 Organizations

This award recognizes our hard work and commitment to building a culture that reflects our values. We are most proud that the area we scored the highest is ‘Employees Feel Respected and Supported.’” — David Kunelius

CHANHASSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedSource Labs has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Minnesota Star Tribune. A complete list of the selected companies is available at StarTribune.com in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section.Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee feedback collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The survey asks employees to share their opinions to measure organizational health and satisfaction.To qualify as a Minnesota Star Tribune Top Workplace, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 10,527 companies were invited to participate, and MedSource Lab is among the 300 organizations honored with this award.Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, “The companies in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”In response, MedSource Labs president David Kunelius said, “This award recognizes our hard work and commitment to building a culture that reflects our values. We are most proud that the area we scored the highest is ‘Employees Feel Respected and Supported.’”ABOUT MEDSOURCE LABSMedSource Labs is a leading medical device designer and supplier of high-quality Class II medical products, specializing in IV therapy and respiratory care. Since 2002, MedSource Labs has focused on identifying opportunities to iterate and innovate medical devices to optimize performance for clinicians and patients alike. For more information, visit medsourcelabs.com.ABOUT ENERGAGEMaking the world a better place to work together.Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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