Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT) Announces Completion of New Processing Plant Design, Targeting 15x Increase Monthly from 400 Ton to 6,000 tons of Ore

Energy today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

The completion of the new plant design represents a transformative step for Energy Today and the Palmichala Project,” — Santiago Sanjuan

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT) Announces Completion of New Processing Plant Design, Targeting 15x Increase in Monthly Processing CapacityRemedios, Antioquia, Colombia – June 2026 – Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT) is pleased to announce the completion of the engineering and design phase for its new processing plant at the Palmichala Gold Project in Remedios, Antioquia, Colombia.The new plant, designed by a specialized Chinese engineering firm, represents a major milestone in Energy Today's strategy to significantly increase production capacity and improve operational efficiency.First production was 127. 68 tonnes of ore generating 5.93 kilograms of gold and a gross production value of approximately US$482,526.Under the current operation, approximately 400 tonnes of ore per month are processed, generating an estimated 17.78 kilograms of gold and a gross production value of approximately US$1,450,000Upon commissioning of the new processing facility, Energy Today expects monthly processing capacity to increase to approximately 6,000 tonnes of ore per month, representing a 1,400% increase in throughput. Based on current production metrics, this could result in estimated monthly gold production of approximately 266.8 kilograms of gold, with an estimated gross production value exceeding US$21.7 million per month.Key HighlightsCurrent processing capacity: 400 tonnes/monthPlanned processing capacity: 6,000 tonnes/monthCapacity increase: 15x current throughputEstimated gold production increase from 17,78 kg/month to 266.8 kg/monthEstimated monthly production value increase from approximately US$482,526 to approximately US$21.7 million per monthProcessing plant design completed by experienced Chinese engineering specialistsProject located in the historic gold-producing district of Remedios, ColombiaManagement Commentary"The completion of the new plant design represents a transformative step for Energy Today and the Palmichala Project," said Santiago, CEO of Energy Today Corp."This expansion has the potential to substantially increase our production capacity while positioning the company for long-term growth. We continue to focus on developing efficient infrastructure that can support sustainable mining operations and create value for our shareholders."Strategic Growth InitiativeThe Palmichala Project is located within one of Colombia's most productive gold mining regions. The new processing plant is intended to support future production growth while enhancing operational flexibility and reducing reliance on third-party processing facilities.The company believes the expanded infrastructure will strengthen its position as it continues to advance its mining operations and pursue additional opportunities within the region.About Energy Today Corp.Energy Today Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on natural resource development and strategic infrastructure projects. Through its operations in Colombia, the company is working to develop gold production assets while pursuing opportunities that create long-term value for shareholders.QED Connect, Inc. (OTCID: QEDN) is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with GMSacha Inchi and the La Palmichala Project, bringing together expertise in sustainable agriculture, natural resources, and community-focused development initiatives in Colombia.This collaboration reflects a shared vision of creating long-term value through responsible resource development, agricultural innovation, and economic opportunities for local communities.La Palmichala, located in the municipality of Remedios, Antioquia, represents an important resource development project with significant growth potential. Through ongoing infrastructure improvements and operational advancements, the project aims to contribute to regional economic development while maintaining a commitment to responsible business practices.GMSacha Inchi contributes specialized knowledge in agricultural development and sustainable cultivation practices. The company's focus on Sacha Inchi, often referred to as the "Inca Peanut," supports growing international demand for plant-based nutritional products and sustainable agricultural solutions.QED Connect believes that combining agricultural innovation with strategic resource development creates unique opportunities for diversification, sustainability, and long-term shareholder value."We are excited about the opportunities that this collaboration creates," said Santiago, CEO of QED Connect. "By bringing together the strengths of QED Connect, GMSacha Inchi, and La Palmichala, we are building a platform focused on growth, sustainability, and positive impact within Colombia."The collaboration is expected to explore opportunities in:Sustainable agricultural productionNatural resource developmentCommunity engagement initiativesInfrastructure expansionInternational business partnershipsLong-term economic development projectsAs these initiatives continue to evolve, QED Connect intends to provide shareholders with updates regarding project milestones, strategic developments, and future opportunities.About Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT)Energy Today Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on the development of natural resource projects and strategic infrastructure opportunities. Through its operations in Colombia, the Company is pursuing initiatives designed to create long-term value for shareholders while supporting sustainable growth.About QED Connect, Inc. (OTCID: QEDN)QED Connect, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on identifying and developing strategic business opportunities that support long-term value creation. The Company seeks opportunities across multiple sectors, including sustainable development, agriculture, infrastructure, and natural resources.About GMSacha InchiGMSacha Inchi is focused on the cultivation, development, and commercialization of Sacha Inchi-based products, supporting sustainable agricultural practices and expanding access to high-value nutritional products in domestic and international markets.About La PalmichalaLa Palmichala is a resource development project located in Antioquia, Colombia, focused on responsible growth, infrastructure development, and creating economic opportunities within one of Colombia's historically productive regions.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans, business opportunities, project development, operational growth, and anticipated outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, financing requirements, operational factors, and other circumstances beyond the control of the parties involved.

Material of La Palmichala being process

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