Bartlett Loeb Hinds Thompson & Angelos and Ethan Loeb Recognized in 2026 Chambers USA Guide for Real Estate Litigation

National legal ranking highlights the firm’s strength in complex real estate and business disputes

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartlett Loeb Hinds Thompson & Angelos and attorney Ethan Loeb have been recognized in the 2026 Chambers USA Guide, one of the legal industry’s most respected and selective rankings publications. Loeb was individually ranked for his work in Real Estate Litigation.

Published annually by Chambers and Partners, the Chambers USA Guide recognizes leading law firms and attorneys based on extensive independent research, client feedback, peer interviews, and market analysis. Rankings are awarded to firms and attorneys demonstrating exceptional legal ability, client service, and consistent results in complex matters.

Bartlett Loeb was recognized for its work in Real Estate Litigation, an area in which the firm represents businesses, developers, property owners, public entities, and individuals in high-stakes disputes involving land use, property rights, commercial real estate, eminent domain, and related litigation matters.

“We are honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us to handle complex and often high-pressure disputes. Our team approaches every matter with a strategic, trial-ready mindset and a commitment to delivering results,” said Ethan Loeb.

Bartlett Loeb has built a reputation for handling sophisticated litigation matters throughout Florida and beyond. The firm’s attorneys are experienced trial lawyers who regularly represent clients in complex business litigation, appellate matters, real estate disputes, class actions, intellectual property litigation, eminent domain, and administrative proceedings.

“All of us at Bartlett Loeb are proud of this recognition,” said Allison Doucette, Managing Partner. “It speaks to the caliber of our attorneys, the complexity of the matters we handle, and the results we work tirelessly to achieve for our clients.”

The Chambers USA rankings are widely regarded as among the most prestigious distinctions in the legal profession due to their rigorous research methodology and extensive interviews with clients and peers across the legal industry.

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About Bartlett Loeb

Bartlett Loeb Hinds Thompson & Angelos is a litigation-focused law firm representing businesses, property owners, public entities, and individuals in complex, high-stakes disputes. The firm’s practice areas include complex business litigation, real estate and land use litigation, eminent domain, appellate law, class actions, intellectual property, administrative law, arbitration, and construction litigation. Bartlett Loeb has repeatedly been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms rankings. Learn more at BLHTLaw.com.

About Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. Through in-depth interviews and analysis, Chambers identifies and ranks the world’s leading lawyers and law firms based on legal knowledge, client service, commercial vision, diligence, and professional conduct.

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