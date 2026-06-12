Officer, artist presents command with America 250th fine art during retirement ceremony

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Col. Michael P. Solovey, assistant chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), presented the command with a framed watercolor fine art piece recognizing America's 250th during his retirement ceremony at INSCOM's headquarters, May 7, 2026.

Hosted by Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, INSCOM commanding general, in front of colleagues, fellow Virginia Military Institute (VMI) graduates, family and friends, Solovey, also known as Spike, presented number 35 out of 250 artist proof copies directly corresponding to the Military Intelligence (MI) 35-series military occupational specialties (MOS) for display at INSCOM.

"It's really my passion to give something back that's pretty memorable and special," Solovey said. "This piece has American values highlighted such as perseverance, self-resilience, faith, self-determination, American values and diligence — core values that were especially important in the early days, to be able to succeed in the colonial times."

During the ceremony, Brown praised Solovey as he received the 2025 Lt. Gen. (retired) Arthur J. Gregg Sustainment Leadership Award the day prior at Fort Lee, Virginia. Brown then presented Solovey the Military Intelligence Corps Association (MICA) Order of the Sphinx as well as the Quartermaster Order of St. Martin medals highlighting career and accomplishments serving at INSCOM.

"Spike’s career has been defined by his artistic talent, deep passion, and clear vision," Brown said. "The support and connection he maintains with his teammates and family have played a crucial role in his journey."

The Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Sustainment Leadership Award honors leaders who have made exceptional contributions in the logistics field extending beyond logistics to yield an immense benefit to the Army and the nation. Solovey established the first-ever G4X program for INSCOM, further benefiting the broader U.S. Intelligence Community.

Prior to presenting his artwork to INSCOM, Solovey, who proudly wore his grandfather's WWII 'Ike Jacket' and tie complete with authentic 1940s Ordnance Corps brass during the ceremony, noted accomplishments during his 30-plus year career and thanked those who served with him.

"Every assignment and deployment have been great experiences and I've enjoyed each tremendously," Solovey said. "For those still serving, a great lesson I have learned is that every single organization, in garrison or deployed, does about 85 percent of its mission extremely well. But there is generally always a 15 percent area where the unit can either grow, improve, and/or go to the next level of impact. Learn and master your job right away, then focus in on that 15 percent space — that is where personal, professional, and organizational growth usually occurs.”

On June 5, 2025, Solovey's artwork was highlighted in an Army News article titled, "Officer, artist gives back to Army community for 250th birthday" at: https://www.army.mil/article/286109/officer_artist_gives_back_to_army_community_for_250th_birthday

The article noted Solovey creating original fine art watercolor throughout his career, including a piece highlighting the Army's 250th Birthday, depicting Soldiers from the Revolutionary War through today's modern-day efforts. Solovey created 250 artist proof copies of this watercolor fine art. During the ceremony, Solovey presented INSCOM with framed artist proof numbered 35 — directly corresponding to the MI 35-series MOS.

Solovey's intent is to leave a legacy that will make Army recruiting stronger by showing historical significance to today's youth.

"My America 250th fine art is meant to be very patriotic featuring the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall," Solovey added. "It also includes the iconic snake design divided into 13 pieces representing the original colonies that Benjamin Franklin designed."

As noted in the June 2025 article, today Solovey's fine art continues being utilized by several companies and organizations.

In November 2025, Solovey hosted a Black-Tie charity gala showcasing 60 pieces of his fine art at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. With over 300 attendees that included his classmates from VMI and representatives from U.S. Army Special Operations and INSCOM, the event raised over $50,000 for charity. Coordination is underway with The Philadelphia Historical Society to incorporate Solovey's art during their celebrations in July, focusing on its time serving as the nation's capital. The Pentagon's Fort America Gift Shop is carrying Solovey's prints for sale. Recon Sports, a veteran-owned company in South Carolina, is in the process of producing active wear showcasing Solovey's art. Spartan Blades, an American knife manufacturer based in North Carolina, co-founded by retired Green Berets Curtis Lovito and Mark Carey, are also collaborating with Solovey to produce a limited-edition set of America 250th cutlery. The Bennett Family of Companies, a logistics and transportation provider in Georgia, is showcasing Solovey's fine art on a fleet of tractor trailers for its distribution company. Its trucks are completely wrapped with Solovey's patriotic themes and messages. The company is also producing 5,000 t-shirts with his art for its employees. Veteran co-founded, Heritage Distilling Company, Inc., out of Washington State is producing limited, bespoke labels with Solovey's artwork on its products, and the current release includes a complimentary custom print in a protective sleeve within its packaging.

"Col. Solovey is an artist who captures the very essence of our founders — their courage, their conviction, and their unshakable belief in something greater than themselves. His work doesn't just depict America; it feels like America. And when we asked to feature it, he gave it freely and without reservation because that's exactly the kind of man he is," said U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Jim Utley, vice president, Government Services, Bennett Family of Companies.

"The Bennett Family of Companies is honored to carry his work across this country on a fleet dedicated to the people and ideals that define us — our military, our first responders, the thirteen heroes lost at Abbey Gate, our founding fathers, and the faith and freedom that hold us together. And we're not done," Utley added. "Col. Solovey is now lending his extraordinary gifts to help us honor the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11th, 2001 — because some stories deserve to be told by someone who truly understands sacrifice. We don't just admire his art. We're humbled by it."

"Col. Solovey’s extraordinary artwork has greatly elevated our Salute Series since the inception of this fund-raising initiative in 2023," said Drew Kellerman, U.S. Army veteran and senior vice president, Salute Series, Heritage Distilling Company, Inc. "His powerful and unique artistic expressions on the labels and packaging has helped this line of spirits raise more than $230,000 in donations for non-profit charitable organizations that directly support our warriors, veterans, and their families. We are thrilled to, once again, partner with Col. Solovey on the new release honoring the 250th Birthday of our great nation."

Solovey said it took a lot of late nights creating his fine art over the past 30 years.

"It's really my passion to kind of give something back. That's pretty memorable and special. And I don't mind putting in a couple hours in the evening to accomplish that,” Solovey added. "I am very, very humbled that we get to do something very unique and very bespoke for the nation’s birthday this summer."

In retirement, Solovey is looking forward to participating in America 250th celebrations in Philadelphia and York, Pennsylvania, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

"In several conversations with INSCOM's Chaplain (Col.) William Martin, we often discussed deep topics such as always pushing oneself out of the proverbial 'Comfort Zone' — that is where growth and fulfillment takes place," Solovey said. "With a focus on giving back and going beyond what is normally expected, it is really hard to go wrong.”

For his next chapter, Solovey plans to recharge, spend more time with his family, and complete his second triathlon.