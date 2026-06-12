Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards Assumes Command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Brig. Gen. Maura Hennigan during a change of command ceremony today at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 11, 2026.

Having already held command at the Battalion and Regimental levels within 2nd MLG, including Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 8th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Edwards is well positioned to lead the force. As Edwards takes Group command, she will now lead critical logistics support to II MEF and Marine forces operating around the globe.

Addressing the formation for the first time as the 2nd MLG commanding general, Edwards thanked all members who attended the ceremony. “As I assume command today, my responsibility is to prepare 2nd MLG for whatever the nation calls us to do, wherever or whenever that call comes. You will never fight alone, let's get to work.”