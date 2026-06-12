21st TSC Soldier Promoted to Master Sergeant During Ceremony at Panzer Kaserne

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nikole Jurecko, operations noncommissioned officer in charge for the G-6, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, was promoted from sergeant first class during a ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, June 12, marking her entry into the Army's senior noncommissioned officer ranks.

Her parents, Penny and Tommy Jurecko, pinned on her new rank during the ceremony, which was attended by family, friends, leaders and fellow Soldiers.

The ceremony carried special meaning for Jurecko as her parents traveled from Red Oak, Texas, to participate in the promotion and celebrate her achievement.

Lt. Col. Holly Glisson, assistant chief of staff, G-6, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, praised Jurecko's commitment to mission accomplishment and Soldier care.

"She will go above and beyond for anyone," Glisson said. "You can always come to her with a problem. She will figure it out."

Sgt. Maj. Adam Dement, G-6 sergeant major, said the promotion reflects both Jurecko's accomplishments and the increased responsibility that comes with joining the Army's senior noncommissioned officer ranks.

"You are going to become the scarcity, the expert that's in the room," Dement said. "They look to us to give them the unvarnished truth."

Dement said the promotion expands Jurecko's responsibilities beyond technical expertise and into advising commanders, developing Soldiers and helping shape future signal operations.

After reciting the noncommissioned officer charge, Jurecko reflected on the people who helped shape her career and the challenges she overcame along the way.

She thanked her parents for supporting her and the Soldiers she served alongside, recalling their efforts to provide care packages and holiday stockings to deployed service members throughout her career.

"There was a time in my career when I honestly only saw myself retiring as a staff sergeant," Jurecko said. "People will try to put you in a box. They will look at a profile or a limitation and tell you what you cannot do. Do not listen to them."

Jurecko credited mentors who challenged her to look beyond perceived limitations and pursue opportunities she once believed were out of reach.

She encouraged Soldiers to remain focused on their goals despite setbacks or criticism.

"Keep pushing. Keep proving them wrong and never let anyone else write your story," Jurecko said.

The promotion marks Jurecko's entry into the Army's senior noncommissioned officer ranks, where she will continue serving as a leader, mentor and technical expert within the Signal Corps.