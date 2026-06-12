Dream Finders Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Ravenna II Model at Glynlea Country Club

Glynlea Country Club logo Ravenna II model home at Glynlea Country Club The interior of the Ravenna II model home at Glynlea Country Club

Grand opening weekend June 19-21 highlights new home opportunities overlooking Jim Furyk’s signature golf course

The opening of the Ravenna II model home is an exciting addition to Glynlea Country Club. The opening will give prospective buyers the opportunity to experience the homes, golf and lifestyle.” — Austin Burr, Regional President, South Florida Region, GreenPointe Holdings

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenPointe Holdings announces the grand opening of Dream Finders Homes ’ new Ravenna II model at Glynlea Country Club at Wylder , a new master-planned community in Port St Lucie. To celebrate, Dream Finders Homes is hosting a Grand Opening Weekend Open House on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, June 21 from 12 to 6 p.m.During the grand opening weekend, guests will have the opportunity to win $5000 toward the purchase of a new home in Glynlea if they “Sink the Shot,” scoring a hole in one on Dream Finders Homes’ exclusive backyard pool course.The Ravenna II model highlights the spacious, flexible home designs available from Dream Finders Homes. Offering more than 3,100 square feet of living space, the two-story plan features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, open gathering spaces and versatile room design."With a modern farmhouse elevation, we felt the interior design should be a sophisticated blend of clean architecture with layered textures, organic materials, and subtle luxury,” said Rebecca Taylor of Empire and Company, which carefully curated the interior design of the Ravenna II. “The warm neutrals, ranging green accents, and light woods engage with the pool and landscape beyond, helping us take advantage of the expansive golf course views and natural light."Dream Finders Homes is offering its exclusive Designer Series collection of floor plans at Glynlea, with many homesites overlooking Jim Furyk’s inaugural signature course. Buyers choose from four thoughtfully designed one- and two-story floor plans ranging from approximately 1,900 to more than 3,000 square feet. Dream Finders Homes’ plans start in the $500s."The opening of the Ravenna II model home is an exciting addition to Glynlea Country Club," said Austin Burr, Regional President, South Florida Region, GreenPointe Holdings. "With each new milestone, the vision for the community becomes more tangible, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to experience firsthand the homes, golf and lifestyle that define Glynlea."Glynlea Country Club offers homebuyers a variety of opportunities to experience a new generation of country club living, with new homes by Dream Finders Homes, Lennar and Perry Homes priced from the $400s to more than $1 million. Six furnished model homes are open daily.About Glynlea Country ClubGlynlea Country Club has introduced a new era of sophisticated country club living on Florida’s Treasure Coast in Port St. Lucie. Tucked within the prestigious Wylder master-planned community by GreenPointe Holdings, Glynlea blends timeless tradition with modern elegance in a setting designed for connection, recreation, and relaxation.At the heart of the club is the championship 18-hole golf course, thoughtfully crafted by PGA TOUR icon Jim Furyk. Designed to engage golfers of all skill levels, the course offers an ideal balance of strategy and serenity. Members will also enjoy expert instruction from a seasoned teaching staff, a fully appointed golf shop, an aqua practice range, a short game complex, and an expansive putting green — all managed by the renowned Hampton Golf.About GreenPointe Holdings, LLCGreenPointe Holdings, LLC is a diversified holding company bringing together the disciplines required to create sustainable, high-value communities through thoughtful design and solid financial structures.Founded in 2008 by visionary leader Edward E. Burr, GreenPointe is led by a team of veterans of land and community development, homebuilding, lifestyle and amenities management, and infrastructure development. The leadership team has collectively guided master planning and development of more than 80 communities and over 100,000 residential units.Headquartered in Jacksonville with regional offices across Florida, GreenPointe’s current portfolio consists of 20 master-planned communities representing approximately 27,000 homesites, 2,200 multi-family units and 950,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, with over $1 billion invested to-date. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com GreenPointe proudly supports the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children through comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety education programs. Learn more at www.mbfpreventioneducation.org # # #

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