Michigan Teacher of the Year Launches PerformanceXcel, an AI Innovation to Transform Student Success

PerformanceXcel

Teacher-Created AI-Powered Platform Grades Math and Writing Assignments in Under Two Seconds While Delivering Actionable Classroom Intelligence

AI is transforming education by automating assessment tasks, giving educators more time for instruction, student engagement, and personalized learning.” — Candice Nicholson

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerformanceXcel, an emerging artificial intelligence-powered instructional assessment platform founded by veteran educator, 2023–2024 Michigan Teacher of the Year, and Michigan State University College of Education Distinguished Alumna Candice Nicholson, today announced an opportunity for strategic venture capital and education technology partners to help accelerate the next phase of development of a platform designed to transform how educators assess, analyze, and support student learning.

Built from nearly 25 years of classroom experience in Detroit Public Schools, PerformanceXcel helps educators spend less time grading and managing assessment data so they can focus on instruction, intervention, and student engagement.

Nicholson recently shared the vision behind the platform in the inaugural PerformanceXcel podcast episode, where she discussed how years of classroom experience, educational leadership, and exposure to innovation across the country inspired its creation. In the episode, she describes PerformanceXcel as a teacher-centered solution designed to give educators back one of their most valuable resources: time.

She explains how artificial intelligence can be responsibly leveraged to automate assessment tasks, reduce administrative burdens, and provide meaningful instructional insights that help teachers focus more on student engagement, personalized learning, and academic growth. The podcast also highlights Nicholson's belief that technology should support—not replace—educators, while catalyzing improved instructional outcomes and greater classroom effectiveness. To hear Nicholson discuss the story and vision behind PerformanceXcel, listen to the introductory podcast episode here: Introducing PerformanceXcel Podcast Episode.

At a time when schools face increasing accountability standards, staffing challenges, and growing demands for measurable student outcomes, PerformanceXcel provides a teacher-centered solution that combines artificial intelligence, instructional analytics, and standards-based assessment into a streamlined workflow designed specifically for educators.

The platform's intuitive three-step process allows educators to:

• Upload a grading rubric

• Upload student assignments

• Instantly view performance results and instructional insights

Within seconds, PerformanceXcel evaluates math and writing assignments while generating classroom analytics, performance trends, standards alignment indicators, Common Core readiness metrics, and state testing preparedness insights.

Unlike many educational technology solutions that are developed primarily from administrative, compliance, or reporting perspectives, PerformanceXcel was built from the classroom outward. Every feature was designed with teachers in mind, reducing administrative burden while enhancing instructional effectiveness.

"Teachers did not enter this profession to spend evenings and weekends grading papers," said Candice Nicholson, Founder of PerformanceXcel. "They entered education to inspire students, build relationships, and help children succeed. PerformanceXcel harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to automate time-consuming assessment tasks, allowing educators to reinvest that time where it matters most—inside the classroom."

Nicholson's vision for PerformanceXcel was shaped by a distinguished career in education and national exposure to educational innovation. During her tenure as Michigan Teacher of the Year, she collaborated with educators, policymakers, and instructional leaders across the country while advocating for solutions that improve both teaching effectiveness and student achievement.

She was also among a select group of educators invited to attend a State Dinner at the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, an educator and longtime champion of public education.

Today, PerformanceXcel is positioned to become far more than a grading platform. The company's long-term vision is to develop a comprehensive instructional intelligence ecosystem capable of helping schools identify learning gaps, predict intervention needs, monitor academic growth, support curriculum planning, and improve district-wide decision-making through responsible artificial intelligence.

As AI continues to reshape industries worldwide, education remains one of the largest opportunities for meaningful innovation. PerformanceXcel believes the next generation of educational technology must not only automate processes but also empower educators with actionable intelligence that improves learning outcomes while preserving the human relationships that remain at the heart of teaching.

To accelerate product development, expand platform capabilities, strengthen AI infrastructure, and pursue strategic pilot programs with schools and districts nationwide, PerformanceXcel is actively seeking venture capital, strategic education technology partners, and mission-aligned investors who share a commitment to improving educational outcomes through innovation.

The company believes the opportunity extends beyond efficiency gains. By helping educators reclaim valuable instructional time while providing deeper insights into student performance, PerformanceXcel aims to redefine how assessment supports learning in K–12 and higher education environments.

Designed For

• Elementary Schools

• Middle Schools

• High Schools

• Secondary Schools

• Colleges and Universities

• Teachers and Instructional Staff

• Principals and School Administrators

• District Leadership Teams

About PerformanceXcel

PerformanceXcel is an AI-powered instructional assessment and educational intelligence platform founded by educator Candice Nicholson. The platform grades math and writing assignments in under two seconds while providing performance analytics, standards alignment, Common Core readiness indicators, and state testing preparedness insights that help educators improve outcomes and maximize instructional time.

Introducing PerformanceXcel

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