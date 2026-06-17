Jill Mari Embry Selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jill Mari Embry at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jill Mari Embry , Founder & CEO, Balance Innovation Center, LLC, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor, only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Jill Mari Embry will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala.With more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, Jill Mari Embry has proven herself as a leader and innovator, bridging the gap between research and product development in highly regulated environments. She has built a distinguished career spanning Fortune 500 companies, early-stage startups, and high-growth ventures, consistently transforming complex ideas into practical, life-changing technologies.A dynamic, results-driven leader, Jill currently serves as Founder and CEO of Balance Innovation Center (BIC), a pioneering venture studio dedicated to empowering women and underrepresented groups in medical device product development. She also advises startups, guiding them through the complex transition from research to commercialization.Jill Mari Embry currently serves as Founder and CEO of Balance Innovation Center and Founder of Integrity Research and Development, LLC, where she leads initiatives focused on equitable innovation, regulatory compliance, and the development of transformative medical technologies. Through these ventures, she partners with companies and startups to guide compliant medical device development, commercialization strategies, project management, and product innovation in highly regulated environments.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, medical device development and regulatory compliance, biomedical engineering and biomechanics, quality management and risk assessment, strategic leadership and innovation management, as well as STEM mentorship and advocacy for diversity in the field.Under Jill's leadership, Balance Innovation Center is advancing several transformative medical technology initiatives, including the development of an Overdose Response Application designed to provide real-time data and support for first responders, government agencies, and families impacted by addiction. She is also leading the development of an innovative IUD, a painless insertion solution, and a device that would enable at-home pelvic exams, all aimed at improving accessibility and women’s healthcare experiences. These groundbreaking projects will be followed by additional innovations currently on BIC’s roadmap, including a balance training device and other emerging medical technologies. In addition, Jill champions the LegUP STEM Program, which fosters mentorship, hands-on learning, and equitable opportunities in STEM education for underrepresented students.Before embarking on her professional journey, Jill completed her Master’s Degree work in Biomedical/Medical Engineering from The Ohio State University, studied Medicine at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and completed a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry at DePaul University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Embry has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Ms. Embry will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in New York for her selections of Top Executive Management CEO of the Year and The Empowered Woman Award for 2026.In addition to her successful career, Jill is actively engaged in mentorship, STEM education, and community service. She formerly served as a Board Member of the American Saddlebred Association of Arizona (ASAA) since 2013, and supported the nonprofit's mission to enrich the Saddlebred horses experience for members.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms. Embry for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Jill is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Jill attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Jill is also passionate about riding and showing her American Saddlebred and Tennessee Walking Horse. In the future, she hopes her work inspires the next generation of innovators, especially women and underrepresented minorities, helping to ensure that the future of medical technology is inclusive, equitable, and transformative.For more information, please visit: https://balanceinnovationcenter.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.