Prestige Fine Art Commemorates USA's 250 Years of Freedom with Hand Painted Signing of Declaration of Independence

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Our hotel is open and I wanted you to know how absolutely beautiful the paintings that you provided us are. The standing portrait of Washington is nothing short of magnificent.”
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FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Fine Art Commemorates USA's 250 Years of Freedom with Hand Painted Signing of Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull

Prestige Fine Art, a renowned art gallery, is proud to announce the creation of a masterpiece painting to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America's independence. The painting, a hand-painted rendition of the iconic signing of the Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull, was commissioned by a prestigious art collector for his office headquarters. This is one of many art pieces that the collector has acquired to impress visitors to his business, including historic portraits of Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln.

The signing of the Declaration of Independence is a pivotal moment in American history, marking the birth of a nation founded on the principles of freedom and democracy. To commemorate this significant event, Prestige Fine Art has collaborated by studying renowned artist John Trumbull's masterpiece to create a stunning hand-painted rendition of the iconic scene. Trumbull, known for his historical paintings, has captured the essence of the moment with his impeccable attention to detail and masterful brushstrokes.

The masterpiece painting will be displayed at the art collector's office headquarters, where it will serve as a reminder of the country's rich history and the values it was built upon. The collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, has a passion for American history and has acquired several historical art pieces to showcase in his business. The addition of the hand-painted signing of the Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull is a testament to his dedication to preserving and celebrating the country's heritage.

Prestige Fine Art is honored to be a part of this momentous occasion and is thrilled to have collaborated with the art collector and John Trumbull to create this exceptional piece of art. The painting serves as a reminder of the country's journey towards freedom and the importance of preserving its history. As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, Prestige Fine Art is proud to contribute to the commemoration of this milestone with the hand-painted signing of the Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull.
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Edward Mero
Prestige Fine Art
+ +1 954-604-1288
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Prestige Fine Art
757 Se 17 Street
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33316
United States
+1 954-604-1288
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Prestige Fine Art is your source for Hand-Painted Custom Art Re-Creations - Museum Quality Fine Art At Prestige Fine Art our master artists can recreate any painting from any image in any size. Our expert artists will hand paint your favorite photo or famous work of art in oil on canvas. Our desire is to bring the pinnacle of artistic works into the homes and private collections of art lovers and homeowners alike. Our master artists can recreate any painting in any size. You can choose from any picture including those hanging at The Metropolitan, The Louvre, The Getty and from any other of the world's major museums. Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art has written a book "Museum Quality" which showcases the great museums of the world. Our talented artists can also re-create family portraits and works from photos. We often get requests to alter famous works to include our clients, their family or their possessions within the work. Please feel free to contact one of our art consultants for more information. Custom framing services are available. Oil Painting Reproductions of Fine Art Masterpieces

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