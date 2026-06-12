Freedomtech Solutions Launches Agentic AI Platform, Powering the Next Era of Autonomous Business

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Freedomtech Solutions today announced the launch of its Agentic AI platform, a breakthrough offering that puts intelligent, autonomous AI agents to work across the enterprise — planning, executing, and completing complex tasks with minimal human intervention.

Unlike conventional AI tools that wait for instructions, Freedomtech’s Agentic AI acts. From automating multi-step workflows to making real-time operational decisions, the platform gives businesses a tireless digital workforce that learns, adapts, and delivers — around the clock.

What sets Freedomtech apart? The company doesn’t just build the intelligence — it builds the engine room. Freedomtech owns and operates the high-performance computing infrastructure that Agentic AI demands, including high-processing servers engineered for the intensive workloads of autonomous AI. The result: enterprise-grade speed, security, and scalability under one roof, with no third-party bottlenecks.

Agentic AI isn’t the future — it’s now, and we’ve built it end to end,” said Indy Kambo, CEO of Freedomtech Solutions. “Most providers offer the software or the hardware. We deliver both. Our clients get autonomous AI agents running on infrastructure we’ve purpose-built for them — that means faster deployment, tighter security, and performance that simply can’t be matched by piecing together off-the-shelf solutions. This is AI that doesn’t just advise. It acts.”

Among the first organisations to adopt the platform is Kore Consulting, which is leveraging Freedomtech’s Agentic AI to streamline operations and accelerate client delivery — freeing its teams to focus on high-value strategic work while AI agents handle the heavy lifting.

The launch marks a major milestone in Freedomtech’s mission to make autonomous AI accessible, reliable, and transformative for businesses of every size.

Key Platform Highlights

- Autonomous agents that plan, decide, and execute end-to-end workflows

- Purpose-built infrastructure — high-processing servers owned and operated by Freedomtech

- Enterprise-grade security and scalability, fully managed in-house

- Rapid deployment with seamless integration into existing systems

Freedomtech Solutions’ Agentic AI platform is available now.

About Freedomtech Solutions

Freedomtech Solutions is a technology company delivering end-to-end Agentic AI — from intelligent autonomous agents to the high-performance infrastructure that powers them. By owning the full stack, Freedomtech gives businesses AI that’s faster, safer, and built to scale.

Media Contact

info@freedomtech.solutions

www.freedomtech.solutions

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