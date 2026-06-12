Maine Educators Honored as 2026 Curriculum Leader and Instructional Coach of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) in recognizing two outstanding educational leaders whose dedication to teaching, learning, and student success has made a lasting impact in their schools and communities.

This year, the MCLA has named Dawn McLaughlin, Assistant Superintendent and Director of Teaching and Learning for School Union 93, as 2026 Maine Curriculum Leader of the Year and Alicia Sirois, Instructional Coach for MSAD 52, as 2026 Maine Instructional Coach of the Year.

Curriculum leaders and instructional coaches help ensure that educators have the resources, guidance, and professional learning opportunities necessary to meet the diverse needs of Maine students. These annual awards recognize those educational leaders who exemplify excellence in supporting curriculum, instruction, assessment, and professional growth, while fostering positive outcomes for educators and students across Maine, and who play critical roles in supporting high-quality teaching and learning throughout the state.

Maine Curriculum Leader of the Year

Dawn McLaughlin, Assistant Superintendent and Director of Teaching and Learning for School Union 93



Dawn McLaughlin graduated from the University of Maine in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. While she was searching for a job after graduation, her father encouraged her to explore a career in education. She accepted a position as an Educational Technician (Ed Tech) III at Center Drive School in Orrington and quickly discovered a passion for the field that would shape her career.

In 1992, McLaughlin moved to Stonington and joined Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School as an Ed Tech III. Five years later, she became a middle-level language arts teacher, a role she held for 24 years. Committed to continuous professional growth, she earned a master’s degree in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment in December 2014.

In November 2015, McLaughlin was hired as the Curriculum Coordinator for School Union 93, where she supported curriculum development and instructional improvement across the district. In 2023, she was appointed Assistant Superintendent and Director of Teaching and Learning for School Union 93, continuing her commitment to advancing educational excellence for students and educators.

Maine Instructional Coach of the Year

Alicia Sirois, Instructional Coach for MSAD 52



Alicia Sirois earned her undergraduate degree from Elmira College in New York, where she majored in English Literature and Secondary Education. She later earned a master’s degree in Literacy Education from the University of Southern Maine and holds a Literacy Coach Certificate through Maine Partnerships in Comprehensive Literacy at the University of Maine.

Sirois spent 13 years as an English teacher at Leavitt Area High School, where she fostered a love of reading, writing, and learning among her students. Four years ago, she transitioned into the role of Instructional Coach at Leavitt, where she now supports educators in strengthening instructional practices and improving student learning outcomes. Her work reflects a deep commitment to literacy, professional growth, and educational excellence.

The Maine DOE congratulates Dawn McLaughlin and Alicia Sirois on these well-deserved honors and thanks them for their leadership, service, and commitment to advancing educational excellence in Maine schools.

Content for this article was submitted by the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.