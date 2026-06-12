LDAF and LDWF Launch Louisiana Forestry Initiative to Support Private Landowners

News

June 2, 2026

News article

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) have collaborated to launch the Louisiana Forestry Initiative (LFI), a new statewide cost-share program designed to help private landowners improve forest health and wildlife habitat.

Funded by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and administered by the National Bobwhite and Grassland Initiative Foundation (NBGIF), the program will provide more than $3 million in financial assistance over the next four years to eligible non-industrial private forest landowners across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Forestry Initiative supports a variety of forest management practices, including prescribed burning, site preparation, tree planting, and forest stand improvement. While the program is available statewide, priority areas have been identified to maximize conservation and forest health benefits.

"This initiative represents an exciting new opportunity for Louisiana’s private landowners," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. "By offering this innovative program, our agencies are opening doors for enhanced forest management and wildlife conservation. It’s a fresh chapter in our commitment to supporting landowners. Our agency is eager to support landowners with new tools, resources, and technical assistance, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have across the state."

Participating landowners will have the opportunity to work directly with LDAF foresters and LDWF biologists to develop management plans tailored to their property goals. Through NBGIF’s digital platform, landowners can conveniently review, sign, and complete contracting documents online, streamlining the application process and reducing administrative burden.

The initial application period will be open from June 1 through June 30, with additional enrollment periods potentially announced in the future.

Landowners interested in learning more about the program or connecting with a biologist or forester are encouraged to complete the LFI Landowner Interest Form at https://portal.nbgif.org/SurveyForm?form=la-producer-interest .

The U.S. Forest Service manages more than 604,000 acres within Louisiana’s Kisatchie National Forest and works with partners to expand opportunities that improve habitat quality and forest health on private lands throughout the state.

The National Bobwhite and Grassland Initiative is a collaborative partnership dedicated to restoring and sustaining wild bobwhite quail populations, associated wildlife species, and native grassland habitats. Through science-based conservation and management, NBGI supports healthy wildlife populations, productive forests, and improved soil, air, and water resources. The NBGI Foundation administers programs and pursues additional funding opportunities in support of these conservation goals.