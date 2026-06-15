Cross-industry white paper calls for three paradigm shifts to unlock orphan drug development

About

Volv Global is a healthcare AI company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Épalinges, Switzerland. Its mission is to generate new knowledge at speed, close the diagnostic gap, as well as other gaps in the care pathway, to improve patient outcomes. Volv Global works across conditions where patients are difficult to identify, where the window for effective treatment is narrow, and where understanding which patients will progress or need therapy beyond standard care can meaningfully change outcomes. It is a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical organisations across the USA and Europe, with solutions deployed in live clinical programmes. Applying a proprietary machine learning methodology to population-scale real-world data – accessed through trusted data partners covering more than 400 million patients – Volv Global generates disease intelligence that enables pharmaceutical teams to de-risk clinical programmes, identify and stratify patient populations with greater precision, and build stronger real-world evidence. For clinicians, Volv Global's insights are designed to surface actionable signals within existing care pathways. For patients, they translate into earlier diagnosis, better-informed treatment decisions, and a faster path to the treatment that can help them, through a diagnostic system that too often leaves difficult-to-diagnose diseases unrecognised for years. Volv Global's solutions each address a distinct clinical question across the patient journey, and are configured to the client's specific research question, disease area, and healthcare setting. Volv Global does not hold patient data; all work is conducted within the governed environments operating under applicable privacy and regulatory frameworks.