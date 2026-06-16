Ptashka Crepes Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

Apples and Vanilla Sauce Crepes - Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Award Winner

OAK PARK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ptashka Crepes announced today that four of its frozen crepe varieties have been named winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Snack Awards: Apples and Vanilla Sauce, Mushrooms and Cheese, Cabbage and White Beans, and Farmer Cheese and Raisins. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026 Crafted from family recipes and inspired by the culinary traditions of Eastern Europe, Ptashka Crepes are fully cooked, heat-and-serve crepes made with simple ingredients and filled with flavorful sweet and savory fillings. Each package contains six crepes and can be heated in the microwave or oven, making them a convenient meal, snack, breakfast, lunch, or dinner option ready in minutes.The four award-winning varieties showcase the breadth of Ptashka’s lineup. Apples and Vanilla Sauce combines tender apples with creamy vanilla custard; Mushrooms and Cheese features sautéed mushrooms blended with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses; Cabbage and White Beans offers a hearty plant-based filling; and Farmer Cheese and Raisins delivers a lightly sweet combination of farmer cheese and raisins."We are honored to have four of our flavors recognized by Good Housekeeping," said Jenya Semenkova, Founder and CEO of Ptashka Crepes. "Our mission has always been to bring authentic, high-quality crepes to American families using clean ingredients and recipes inspired by generations of home cooking. This recognition validates the care and craftsmanship that go into every crepe we make."Founded in Michigan in 2023, Ptashka Crepes produces frozen sweet and savory crepes using simple ingredients and traditional techniques. The company's products are available at numerous independent grocers. Ptashka Crepes are also available for nationwide delivery through the company's online store at www.ptashkacrepes.com About Ptashka CrepesPtashka Crepes is a women-owned food company based in Oak Park, Michigan. Inspired by family recipes and Ukrainian culinary traditions, Ptashka Crepes creates fully cooked sweet and savory crepes made with clean-label ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. The company's slogan, "United Tastes of Ukraine," reflects its mission to share authentic flavors through convenient, heat-and-serve products that are ready in minutes.Media Contact:Jenya SemenkovaFounder and CEOPtashka Crepesinfo@ptashkacrepes.com

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