Corner Bistro Named 2026 Best of Alabama Award Winner

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corner Bistro, a locally loved restaurant in downtown Enterprise known for its farm-to-fork approach and highly sought-after brunch service, has received a 2026 Best of Alabama Award. The recognition highlights businesses across the state that have built strong community followings through quality, consistency, and customer experience, and for the many regulars of the café, the award feels well deserved. Over the past several years, Corner Bistro has become a destination for both locals and visitors looking for a dining experience that feels elevated without losing its welcoming, hometown atmosphere.Operating under the slogan “Downtown Enterprise’s Farm-to-Fork, Slow-Food Experience!” Corner Bistro has built its menu around ingredients sourced from local and southern farms. That commitment to freshness has helped the restaurant stand out in an increasingly crowded food scene while also supporting regional producers and suppliers. Known for its breakfast and brunch offerings, the café has also developed a strong following for its weekly Friday Steak Nights, which routinely book up in advance. In addition to its dining service, Corner Bistro’s afternoon tea experience and private tea room have become a unique draw for celebrations, gatherings, and special occasions in the Wiregrass region.“We’ve always wanted Corner Bistro to feel warm and personal,” said Corner Bistro owner, Jennie Chancey. “Whether someone stops in for brunch, a steak dinner, or afternoon tea with friends, we want them to feel seen, heard, remembered, and connected to the incredible downtown community around them. Receiving this award means so much to my team, because it reflects the support of the people who continue choosing to spend their time with us.”As Corner Bistro continues to grow, the team says its focus remains the same: thoughtful food, strong relationships with local farms, and creating experiences that keep people coming back long after the plates are cleared.For more information click here!

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