‘Outperform Cancer’ Spotlights Emerging Sulforaphane Research as Global Cancer Burden Reaches Record Levels

New clinical research highlights emerging evidence of sulforaphane synergies with cancer treatment drugs as the global cancer burden reaches record levels

CHARLOTTE, VT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outperform Cancer , founded by metastatic cancer survivor Marybeth Gilliam, is expanding its efforts to translate credible, emerging cancer research into accessible public conversation. The platform’s featured discussion with Dr. Jed W. Fahey — one of the world’s leading authorities on sulforaphane — explores the growing body of research on the phytochemical, now supported by 136 published human clinical studies. The conversation marks the latest effort by Outperform Cancer to connect patients, caregivers, and health professionals with scientifically credible perspectives on emerging areas of cancer research.The podcast arrives at a critical moment. Global cancer cases have more than doubled since 1990, reaching 18.5 million new diagnoses in 2023, with cases projected to rise a further 61% to 30.5 million by 2050 (GBD 2023 Cancer Collaborators, The Lancet, 2025). In the United States, more than 2.1 million new cancer cases are projected for 2026 alone (American Cancer Society, Cancer Facts & Figures, 2026). Over 40% of cancer deaths globally are linked to modifiable risk factors, including diet.Sulforaphane sits at a rare intersection of nutritional science and oncology. First isolated and identified as a potent cancer-preventive compound by the late Dr. Paul Talalay at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1992, sulforaphane has since been the subject of more than 3,000 published studies.A landmark new peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Medicines (May 2026) by Dr. Fahey and colleagues reviews published evidence describing potential synergistic interactions between sulforaphane and cancer treatment drugs across eleven cancer types, including bladder, blood, brain, breast, colon, esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, prostate, and skin cancers.The review highlights preclinical and emerging translational evidence suggesting that sulforaphane may influence treatment response, tolerability, and therapeutic effectiveness when paired with certain conventional therapies.In the featured Outperform Cancer episode, “Can Broccoli Sprouts Fight Cancer? What 30 Years of Research Shows,” Dr. Fahey discusses sulforaphane’s mechanisms of action, its roles in activating the body’s cellular defense and detoxification pathways, effects on cancer stem cells, and the growing body of evidence supporting its study alongside conventional cancer treatments.As a long-term metastatic cancer survivor, Gilliam recognized that emerging research in nutrition, metabolism, and food-derived bioactives often remains confined to academic journals for many years before it reaches patients or clinical practice. Living with metastatic cancer much longer than indicated by her original prognosis, Gilliam has dedicated herself to helping patients access credible scientific information and thoughtfully explore emerging areas of research that may one day influence standards of care. She founded Outperform Cancer to help bridge that gap through credible, contextualized public conversations with scientists, physicians, and researchers.Listen to the EpisodeDr. Jed Fahey: Can Broccoli Sprouts Fight Cancer? What 30 Years of Research ShowsRelated Publication Fahey, J.W. and H. Liu. Sulforaphane Synergies with Phytochemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Implications for Healthspan. Medicines 2026, 13(2), 16. https://doi.org/10.3390/medicines13020016 About Outperform CancerOutperform Cancer is a science-driven media and education platform founded by Marybeth Gilliam, dedicated to translating emerging cancer research into accessible public conversations on prevention, survivorship, nutrition, and healthspan. www.outperformcancer.com About Dr. Jed W. FaheyDr. Jed W. Fahey, M.S., Sc.D., is widely recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities on sulforaphane. Working alongside the late Dr. Paul Talalay, he helped pioneer the scientific exploration of sulforaphane and later co-founded and directed the Cullman Chemoprotection Center at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He now focuses his work on sulforaphane, other phytochemicals, and their potential to support healthspan. See www.jedfahey.com for Dr. Fahey’s publications and podcasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.