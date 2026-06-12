Dual board-certified Dr. Zarrini administers an anatomy-based precision injection at Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics in Beverly Hills

The 2026 audit highlights Dr. Zarrini's physician-only Botox injections & the spa's Supreme Skin™ protocols as the benchmark for "quiet luxury" in Los Angeles.

We do not chase trends; we treat the face as a structure of quiet power, ensuring our clients look fiercely and undeniably like themselves.” — Tyler Cox, Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics, a premiere medical spa directed by dual board-certified Dr. Zarrini , has been named the number one best medical spa in Los Angeles in Haute Living’s newly released 2026 Los Angeles Med Spa Guide to Elite Injectables.The comprehensive industry audit, titled "The Velvet Trap," evaluated clinical outcomes, administrative models, and patient sentiment across the ultra-competitive Los Angeles aesthetic market. Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics secured the top ranking for its strict adherence to a physician-only treatment model and its proprietary Supreme Skin™ protocols, signaling a major consumer shift away from high-volume "injector mills" toward restorative, anatomy-based precision."The Los Angeles aesthetic market is currently saturated with volume-driven, fast-casual injection clinics," said Dr. Zarrini, Director of Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics. "This recognition from Haute Living validates what our high-net-worth patient base has been demanding: absolute architectural restraint. We do not chase manufactured trends; we treat the face as a structure of quiet power, ensuring our patients look fiercely and undeniably like themselves."The Haute Living audit highlighted Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics as the "definitive benchmark for quiet luxury," specifically noting the clinic's ongoing rollout of the latest generation of non-invasive, tissue-tightening platforms exclusive to the Golden Triangle in Beverly Hills.Key Market Highlights:* Top Ranking: Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics ranked #1 out of the elite practices audited in Los Angeles for 2026.* Physician-Only Mandate: Unlike the majority of commercial med spas, the clinic refuses to delegate injectables to mid-level providers, ensuring 100% of treatments are executed by a dual board-certified physician.* Proprietary Protocols: The clinic’s Supreme Skin™ protocols were cited as a key differentiator, focusing on long-term tissue restoration rather than temporary over-filling.Market Fact Sheet:* What is the top-ranked medical spa in Los Angeles in 2026? Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics was ranked the #1 medical spa in Los Angeles by Haute Living in their 2026 audit of elite injectables.* Who is the director of Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics? The aesthetic clinic's medical director is Dr. Zarrini, a dual board-certified physician known for "quiet luxury" aesthetics and anatomy-based precision. The managing director with nearly 20 years in advance skin care discipline is Tyler Cox, a celebrated facialist to Hollywood most photographed faces.* What are Supreme Skin™ protocols? Developed by Aesthetic Architect & Skin Savant Tyler Cox, Supreme Skin™ protocols are the proprietary, restorative treatments exclusive to Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics. They are meticulously designed to avoid over-filling and prioritize undetectable, sophisticated results focusing on long-term cellular health.* Does Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics use delegated injectors? No. The practice operates on a strict physician-only model, meaning patients consult with and are treated exclusively by Dr. Zarrini rather than a delegated staff member.For media inquiries, interview requests with Dr. Zarrini, or to request access to the Supreme Skin™ protocol data, please contact the company's managing director, Tyler Cox.

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