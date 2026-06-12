VanishID Named Best Digital Executive Protection Platform at The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards 2026

VanishID has won Best Digital Executive Protection Platform at The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards 2026.

Organizations can no longer rely on periodic scans and manual processes while threat actors operate around the clock.” — Matt Polak, CEO of VanishID

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity publisher The Hacker News recognizes VanishID's agentic AI approach to removing exposed personal data and shielding executive identities.VanishID has won Best Digital Executive Protection Platform at The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards 2026. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence in cybersecurity.VanishID deploys autonomous AI agents that continuously discover and remove exposed personal information, shield executive digital identities, and neutralize the personal attack surface before threat actors can weaponize it.For years, protecting executives’ external identity meant hiring a concierge service that worked banker's hours, ran scheduled scans, and sent reports to the CISO weeks after the fact. Adversaries don't work on that schedule. Neither does VanishID. The company built the first executive protection platform that monitors continuously, using AI agents that identify and neutralize exposure windows in minutes rather than days."This recognition validates our belief that executive protection must be continuous, autonomous, and proactive,” said Matt Polak, CEO of VanishID. “Organizations can no longer rely on periodic scans and manual processes while threat actors operate around the clock."The signal set goes deeper than anything else in the category: property deeds, tax assessor filings, voter registration rolls, court records, business filings, the dark web, data brokers, breach databases, and anywhere else personal information surfaces online. Each of these sources can tie an executive's name to personally identifiable information.Organizations use VanishID to reduce executive exposure, mitigate social engineering risk, and prevent personal information from being weaponized against leadership teams."We're proud to recognize VanishID as the winner of Digital Executive Protection in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards. VanishID works around the clock to find and remove personal information about executives that's exposed online.” - The Hacker NewsThe platform also extends beyond the C-suite. VanishID applies the same continuous monitoring across the entire workforce, because exposure at any level can become a vector into the organization. Executives receive reporting built for how they think about risk, while security teams get live dashboards and direct integrations into the tools they already operate. Getting started requires nothing more than a name and an email address, with organizations mitigating real risk the same day they sign on.The scale of executive exposure continues to grow. In research conducted by VanishID, more than 10,000 U.S. C-suite executives were analyzed, revealing that:- 93% have home addresses exposed on data broker sites- 94% have plaintext passwords available to attackers- 100% appear in data breachesOrganizations can request a complimentary Digital Executive Risk Scan to identify exposed executive data, assess organizational exposure, and prioritize remediation efforts.About VanishIDFounded in 2019, VanishID protects the enterprise from attacks that revolve around the personal information of executives, key employees, and their families. The company delivers continuous, comprehensive, turnkey digital executive protection powered by agentic AI, with coverage across data brokers and anywhere personal data is exposed, activated the same day and with zero lift from customers. Learn more at vanishid.com

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