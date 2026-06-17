Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski Selected as Top Female Trailblazer in Physical Therapy by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski , Doctor of Physical Therapy and owner of Paragon Physical Therapy, was recently selected as the recipient of the prestigious Top Female Trailblazer Award in Physical Therapy by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to the healthcare industry.The Trailblazer Award is one of IAOTP’s most distinguished honors, presented to professionals who break barriers, inspire change, and lead their industries with passion, vision, and resilience. Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski was chosen for this recognition because of her remarkable contributions to physical therapy, her commitment to patient care, and her unwavering dedication to advancing the profession.Dr. Cwiklinski will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic The Plaza Hotel.With over two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Cwiklinski has established herself as a respected expert and compassionate leader in physical therapy. As the owner and operator of Paragon Physical Therapy, she has built a practice known for its patient-centered care, advanced rehabilitation techniques, and commitment to helping individuals regain strength, mobility, and confidence.Her areas of expertise include orthopedic and sports physical therapy, joint replacement rehabilitation, post-surgical recovery, neurological rehabilitation, and treatment for acute stroke sufferers. Dr. Cwiklinski utilizes hands-on manual therapy techniques to treat conditions involving the shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, and spine. She is also a certified Ergonomic Assessment Expert through the Back School of Atlanta, providing workplace evaluations designed to create safer and healthier environments for employees. Additionally, she is trained in LSVT BIG therapy for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease.Before embarking on her professional journey, Dr. Cwiklinski earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, now known as Rutgers University, in 2005.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Cwiklinski has received numerous awards and international recognition for her achievements. She was previously honored as Top Doctor of the Year in Physical Therapy, Empowered Woman of the Year, and Top Doctor of Physical Therapy of the Decade by IAOTP. She has also been featured on the renowned Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square and had a dedicated chapter published in IAOTP’s international bestselling Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication. In December 2026, Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, where she will receive her newest distinguished honor as Top Female Trailblazer of the Year.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Cwiklinski is passionate about mentorship, education, and networking within the healthcare community. She remains actively involved in continuing education, professional conferences, and industry advancements while inspiring the next generation of physical therapy professionals.Looking back, Dr. Katherine attributes her success to perseverance, passion, and the mentors who guided her along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. As she looks toward the future, she hopes to continue expanding her impact within the field while helping others achieve both professional and personal success.For more information, please visit: Paragon Physical TherapyAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.