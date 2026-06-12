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27th Annual Outdoor Expo (Region 8)

DEC Region 8 will be presenting on outdoor recreation topics and tabling at the 27th Annual Outdoor Expo, 13 June 2026. Held at Mendon Ponds Park, Pittsford, it is organized by the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. see you there.

 

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27th Annual Outdoor Expo (Region 8)

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