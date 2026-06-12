Purple Martin Mini Fest (Grand Island, New York)

Purple Martin Mini Fest

DATE: June 12, 2026

START TIME: 6:00 PM

REGION: 9

END TIME: 8:00PM

LOCATION: Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island, NY

REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1989599165663?aff=oddtdtcreator

Join NYS Department of Environmental Conservation in cooperation with NYS Parks for this one-time special event in 2026!

Learn about the life of Purple Martins, nature's aerial acrobats, during this family-friendly program! In eastern North America, Purple Martins are urbanites, living almost exclusively near cities and towns in man-made nesting boxes.

Participants will explore the nearby habitat at Beaver Island State Park, a NYS Birding Trail location, and get an up-close look inside the nesting gourds. Groups will visit 4 stations to gain a better understanding of this conservation effort.

Station 1 – Participants will receive background info on Purple Martins, info about bird banding, and learn why the Purple Martin program is important to the Great Lakes.

Station 2 – stopping at the nesting structures and getting a look at the chicks up close. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss!

Station 3 - Put your creative skills to the test with a purple martin themed craft. There will be something for everyone!

Station 4 – Create a Niagara River zine! Learn more about the Niagara River Area of Concern and what the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's Great Lakes Program is doing to help.

The purple martin nesting project is part of the Niagara River Area of Concern efforts to address declining wildlife populations. It was funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is managed by NYSDEC.