DEC and Trout Unlimited Announce Aquatic Reconnection Project in the Moose River Plains Complex

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Trout Unlimited (TU) today announced a multi-phase aquatic reconnection project in the Moose River Plains Complex, in Herkimer and Hamiliton counties. The project slated to begin June 15 will replace more than 50 culverts in the next three to five years and reconnect 43 miles of prime brook trout waters.

“DEC looks forward to starting this important work, not only for aquatic connectivity, but to add resiliency to these systems in the face of severe storms associated with our changing climate,” DEC Region 5 Regional Director Joe Zalewski said. “DEC is proud to partner with Trout Unlimited in yet another project to improve fisheries, recreational opportunities, and healthy ecosystems.”

“This work will reduce habitat fragmentation and improve access to cold clean water for native Eastern brook trout, the official New York state freshwater fish and a priority species for Trout Unlimited,” Trout Unlimited NY Program Director Tracy Brown said.

The initial phase of the ambitious culvert replacement project will focus on a series of culverts along Limekiln Lake-Cedar River Road, with completion scheduled for July 3. Crews are staging and delivering materials along the construction corridor, which includes the eastern segment of Limekiln Lake - Cedar River Road. Cedar River Flow Headquarters to Campsite 20 will be closed from June 15 – July 3 for culvert replacement. This closure includes Campsites 1 – 20. During construction, all access to Moose River Plains Camping area is limited to the Limekiln Lake/Inlet entrance. Campsite 21 will remain open.

DEC and TU encourage the public to exercise caution as large vehicles, construction crews, and heavy materials move through the area. Please respect closed signs and consider alternative routes or destinations during the mid-June to early July closure.

During active construction from June 15 – July 3, the remainder of the Moose River Plains Complex will remain open. This includes Moose River Plains Wild Forest and Camping Corridor, and Little Moose Wilderness. Visitors will be able to access open areas from the Inlet entrance on Limekiln Lake Road but will not be able to through travel from Indian Lake/Cedar River Headquarters to Limekiln Lake/Inlet.

Nearby alternative destinations include Fulton Chain Wild Forest and the Pigeon Lake Wilderness.

Trout Unlimited is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring North America's cold-water fisheries and their watersheds. TU operates on the guiding principle that "if you take care of the fish, the fishing will take care of itself". Their work is grounded in the best available science to ensure that rivers and streams remain clean, cold, and habitable for trout, salmon, and other aquatic species. For more information, visit the TU website.

DEC’s mission is to conserve, improve and protect New York's natural resources and environment and to prevent, abate and control water, land and air pollution, in order to enhance the health, safety and welfare of the people of the state and their overall economic and social well-being. Visit DEC’s website for more information.

To learn more about this project, watch Connected Conservation - A Future for Adirondack Brook Trout.