Indiana National Guard, Indiana Task Force 1 Conduct Urban Search and Rescue Training During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 5 of 22]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Indiana Task Force 1 and Indiana National Guard personnel prepare for training scenarios during Homeland Defender 2026 in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 9, 2026. The exercise provides realistic opportunities for organizations to train together in complex disaster response environments. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt) Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:23 Photo ID: 9744430 VIRIN: 260609-Z-NX058-1262 Resolution: 6012x4008 Size: 3.8 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard, Indiana Task Force 1 Conduct Urban Search and Rescue Training During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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