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Indiana National Guard, Indiana Task Force 1 Conduct Urban Search and Rescue Training During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 5 of 22]

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Indiana National Guard, Indiana Task Force 1 Conduct Urban Search and Rescue Training During Homeland Defender 2026

Indiana Task Force 1 and Indiana National Guard personnel prepare for training scenarios during Homeland Defender 2026 in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 9, 2026. The exercise provides realistic opportunities for organizations to train together in complex disaster response environments. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

Date Taken: 06.11.2026
Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:23
Photo ID: 9744430
VIRIN: 260609-Z-NX058-1262
Resolution: 6012x4008
Size: 3.8 MB
Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US
Web Views: 1
Downloads: 0

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Indiana National Guard, Indiana Task Force 1 Conduct Urban Search and Rescue Training During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 5 of 22]

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