Indiana National Guard, Indiana Task Force 1 Conduct Urban Search and Rescue Training During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 10 of 22]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Deanna Lazowski-Lamb, Indiana Task Force 1 K-9 coordinator and search specialist, and Apple prepare to enter a rubble pile in search of simulated victims during Homeland Defender 2026 in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 9, 2026. Search teams trained in realistic disaster scenarios to strengthen rescue capabilities and interagency coordination. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt) Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:23 Photo ID: 9744435 VIRIN: 260609-Z-NX058-1403 Resolution: 4008x6012 Size: 2.62 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard, Indiana Task Force 1 Conduct Urban Search and Rescue Training During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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