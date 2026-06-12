Indiana National Guard, Interagency Partners Train During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 1 of 6]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: A local law enforcement officer instructs Indiana National Guard military police soldiers on room-clearing procedures during an active shooter training event at Muscatatuck Training Center near Butlerville, Indiana, June 8, 2026. The training was conducted as part of Homeland Defender 2026, a multi-agency exercise designed to strengthen domestic response capabilities and interagency coordination. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt) Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:23 Photo ID: 9744337 VIRIN: 260608-Z-NX058-1005 Resolution: 6012x4008 Size: 3.4 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard, Interagency Partners Train During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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