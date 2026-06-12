Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Indiana State Police personnel wearing hazardous materials protective equipment prepare to participate in a training scenario at Muscatatuck Training Center near Butlerville, Indiana, June 8, 2026. The scenario was conducted during Homeland Defender 2026, a joint exercise that brings together military, law enforcement and emergency management partners to improve domestic emergency response capabilities. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt) Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:24 Photo ID: 9744340 VIRIN: 260608-Z-NX058-1172 Resolution: 6012x4008 Size: 2.85 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard, Interagency Partners Train During Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.