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Indiana National Guard, Interagency Partners Train During Homeland Defender 2026

K-9 teams assigned to Indiana Task Force 1 conduct search and rescue training during Homeland Defender 2026 in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 9, 2026. The canines and their handlers trained in a simulated disaster environment, searching rubble piles for live victims and human remains as part of a multi-agency exercise designed to strengthen domestic response capabilities and interoperability among military and civilian emergency response organizations. (Indiana National Guard video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 06.09.2026
Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:24
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1010540
VIRIN: 260609-Z-NX058-8761
Filename: DOD_111768639
Length: 00:04:50
Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US

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Indiana National Guard, Interagency Partners Train During Homeland Defender 2026

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