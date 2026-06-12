Livingston County Clerk’s Office Launches Free Alert Service to Combat Rising Deed Fraud

GENESEO, N.Y., June 12, 2026 — Deed theft complaints more than tripled across the state from 2023 to 2025, according to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

To fight this growing crime, the Livingston County Clerk’s Office is now offering a free property alert service that notifies local property owners by email any time their name is used in a real property filing with the County. Providing an early warning against potentially fraudulent activity, the service allows property owners to monitor their name against new filings that could affect property ownership, such as tax liens, releases, or other recorded documents.

“With the increase in deed fraud complaints across the state, we wanted to get this alert system into our residents’ hands as quickly as possible,” said County Clerk Kris Secor. “While this service can’t stop a fraudulent filing from being recorded, it will give property owners an immediate notification so they can take action before any damage is done. I encourage all Livingston County property owners to sign up today.”

Secor said residents can sign up to receive alerts on multiple properties, making it easy to monitor filings on behalf of elderly parents, other family members, or even a neighbor.

Property owners can register for alerts two different ways. The first option lets users create a custom keyword alert by entering a personal name, business name, or other search term to monitor. The second option allows users to locate a specific document in the County’s public records system and set an alert tied directly to that specific document.

After enrolling, the service will send subscribers an email notification whenever a matching filing occurs. These may include routine transactions, as well as fraudulent attempts to change property ownership.

To sign up for this free property alert service or learn more, visit https://livingston.ny.publicsearch.us/.

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About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.