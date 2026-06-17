Sylvia Morrison Selected as Top Empowerment Specialist and Humanitarian of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Sylvia Morrison at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sylvia Morrison , Author, Humanitarian, Speaker & Transformational Coach, was recently selected as Top Empowerment Specialist and Humanitarian for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With close to five decades of professional experience, Ms. Morrison has established herself as a respected educator, transformational leader, humanitarian, and advocate for personal growth and empowerment.Sylvia Morrison is an Educator, Bestselling Author, Transformational Coach, Speaker, and Humanitarian devoted to helping women reconnect with themselves and step into lives of greater clarity, confidence, fulfillment, and purpose. After more than 30 years in education, she followed a deeper calling to create transformational experiences that support personal growth, emotional wellbeing, leadership, and meaningful change.She is the Founder of Links Across Borders, a nonprofit organization that co-creates libraries and facilitates educational programs for children in Ghana, West Africa. Through the organization, over 70,000 books and educational resources have been distributed and multiple libraries established in underserved communities. Sylvia is passionate about expanding access to education, creativity, and opportunity for children around the world.Through her coaching, retreats, speaking engagements, and wellbeing programs, Sylvia supports individuals and teams in moving beyond overwhelm, self-doubt, and disconnection so they can reconnect with their voice, vision, and next chapter. Her work blends personal transformation, reflective practices, leadership development, and emotional wellness in a way that is both grounded and deeply empowering.Sylvia is also the author of several bestselling books, including the inspirational book Inspired Living: A Guide to Ignite Joy and Prosperity and the children’s book Grace’s Lunch. Her work has been featured on Rogers TV and CBC Radio, and she has received international recognition for both her humanitarian and transformational leadership contributions.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to coaching, public speaking, transformational leadership, personal development, communication, relationship building, and emotional wellbeing.Ms. Morrison will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection as Top Empowerment Specialist and Humanitarian of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Ms. Morrison for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking ahead, Sylvia remains committed to expanding her humanitarian initiatives, transformational programs, retreats, and speaking platforms in service of helping people live more connected, purposeful, and impactful lives.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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