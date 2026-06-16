InterHab and IntellectAbility Expand IDD Healthcare Training Opportunities for Kansas Clinicians

RHTP funding will expand CIDDH training for Kansas clinicians, improving healthcare access and outcomes for people with IDD.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntellectAbility's Curriculum in IDD Healthcare (CIDDH) has been selected for funding through the Kansas Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), a federally-funded, statewide initiative focused on strengthening healthcare systems, expanding workforce capacity, and improving access to care in rural communities. The award, provided through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's Regional Partnerships Grant Program, will support specialized healthcare education for physicians and other healthcare professionals supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The project is being implemented in collaboration with InterHab, Kansas' association of community developmental disability service providers.People with IDD often face significant health disparities, including difficulty accessing providers with specialized knowledge of their healthcare needs. These challenges can be even greater in rural areas, where provider shortages and limited training opportunities are common."When providers are better equipped to understand and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, communities benefit from care that is more informed, more accessible, and more equitable for everyone," said Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility."People with intellectual and developmental disabilities often experience poorer health outcomes not because of their disabilities, but because healthcare providers have not always had access to the specialized training needed to understand and address their unique healthcare needs. This funding represents an important step forward for Kansas. By expanding access to CIDDH training, we are helping clinicians build the knowledge and confidence necessary to provide high-quality care while improving healthcare access for people with IDD, particularly in rural communities. We are grateful for this investment in a healthier future for Kansans with disabilities," said Meghan Shreve, Executive Director of InterHab.CIDDH was developed to address a longstanding gap in medical education. Through practical, evidence-based training, the curriculum helps healthcare professionals better understand the unique healthcare needs of people with IDD, improve communication, identify health risks, and provide more person-centered care.The initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Rural Health Transformation Program, which was authorized by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Section 71401 of Public Law 119-21), and underscores the importance of including people with disabilities in efforts to improve healthcare access, quality, and outcomes.To learn more about the Curriculum in IDD Healthcare (CIDDH), visit ReplacingRisk.com About IntellectAbilityIntellectAbility improves the health, safety, and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through evidence-based tools, training, and person-centered practices.About InterHabInterHab is Kansas' statewide association of community developmental disability service providers, advocating for quality supports, services, and opportunities that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live full and meaningful lives.

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