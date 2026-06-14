Dyadica Launches Breakthrough Philolaus AI Driven Brand Strategy Program to Supercharge Brand Strategy and Management

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Dyadica Launches Breakthrough Philolaus AI Brand Strategy Program to Supercharge Brand Strategy and Management Unlocking New Frontiers of Brand Exploration

This is true NEXTGEN brand strategy and brand management and SXTC-DYADICA are leading the way.”” — Esteban Jaworski, CMO SXTC-DYADICA Global

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASELondon, UK —06/11/26— SXTC-Global Brand Consulting’s DYADICA Group today announced the launch of its next generation Philolaus AI Driven Brand Strategy Program, a pioneering framework designed to amplify high level human talent and open entirely new territories of brand exploration, scenario creation, and hypothetical strategic application. The Philolaus program forms a key pillar of DYADICA’s AI Brand 5.0™ Predictive Intelligence System, the company’s proprietary platform for integrating and evolving advanced artificial intelligence into brand strategy and brand management.Together, these capabilities represent a major leap forward in how global and even local brands can harness AI to elevate strategic imagination, enhance pioneering conceptualisation, accelerate insight generation, improve brand command and control functions, and expand the boundaries of brand exploration.The initiative is led by Esteban Jaworski MA/MBA, SXTC Global Brand Consulting ’s Global Brand and Marketing Director, whose work at the intersection of AI, brand transformation, and strategic brand evolution has positioned DYADICA as one of the world’s most advanced authorities on the future of Ai’s impact on brand leadership, front line management, concept exploration and evolution.A New Paradigm: AI as a Strategic Force Multiplier:“AI is not here to replace strategic talent — it’s here to supercharge it,” said Esteban Jaworski. “The brands that will dominate the next decade are the ones that use AI to extend human capability, not diminish it. Our new Philolaus program — powered by our AI Brand 5.0™ Predictive Intelligence System — gives brand leaders the ability to explore hypothetical futures, test strategic pathways, and unlock evolutionary brand territories that were previously inaccessible due to time, cost, technical or cognitive constraints.”DYADICA’s Philolaus AI Driven Brand Strategy Program continues their pioneering and highly successful AI Brand 5.0™ system by integrating advanced generative intelligence, predictive modelling, advanced concept-scoping and scenario based brand architecture to help organizations:• Identify new brand territories and future state opportunities• Model hypothetical brand applications and strategic what ifs• Accelerate insight generation and strategic decision making• Enhance human creativity with AI augmented ideation systems• Develop adaptive brand strategies capable of evolving in real time• Pro-actively engage in brand evolution and future brand navigationExpanding the Strategic Imagination of Global Brands:The Philolaus program is built to support SXTC Global Brand Consulting’s large-scale proprietary AI-Brand 5.0™ methodology — a next era strategic framework that merges AI with strategic thinking, human intuition, cultural intelligence, front line brand management, and brand scenario exploration to create brand strategy and management systems that are more dynamic, more predictive, evolutionary, and more resilient.“Brand strategy has entered a new epoch,” Jaworski added. “We’re moving beyond static frameworks and into living, adaptive strategic ecosystems. AI allows us to explore hundreds of potential futures and possible strategic and tactical pathways, pressure test them, and design responses/actions and brand systems that thrive across multiple possible realities and evolutionary pathways. This is the future of strategic and front line brand leadership and overall brand excellence that will give significant competitive advantage to users. This is true brand NEXTGEN and SXTC-DYADICA are leading the way.”A Global Standard for AI Enabled Brand TransformationDYADICA’s new program and its umbrella core AI-Brand 5.0™ system are already being adopted by forward thinking organizations across lifestyle, retail, luxury, travel, technology, and consumer sectors seeking to modernize their brand engines and build competitive advantage in an AI accelerated world.The company’s approach blends deep human strategic expertise with advanced AI systems to deliver strategic clarity, creative acceleration, and unprecedented exploratory capability — enabling brands to move faster, think bigger and more encompassing, and operate with greater precision.About DYADICA:SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting started over 3 decades ago as a private creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri including Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser, Purina, Energizer, Snapple, Panasonic, Coca-Cola, Emerson, APPLE, etc. Over 3 decades, it has transformed into a global front-line brand strategy and brand management leader including brand and marketing strategy, complete 360-degree brand building including Creative & Design, in-house/onsite client brand management, Marketing and Digital. It has grown to over 7000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands to nation brands) around the globe.SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting has decades of leading worldwide brand ideation through its dozens of books, white papers, original concepts and articles that have changed the way brands think and operate. Its works are published in some of the world's best-known journals and newspapers, quoted in ideation-leading books, taught in leading business schools worldwide as well as corporate, agency and government training programs.For more information, media inquiries or interview requests please contact DYADICA's Press Relations by visiting https://dyadica.co/dyadicas-press Media Contact:David Anderson

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