This Girl Walks Into a Bar Named 2026 Emerging Brand Winner at Nourishing Change Conference

Jordan Catapano Accepting Emerging Brand Award at the Nourishing Change Conference

The female-founded, certified organic cocktail mixer brand is one of only three companies selected out of 400 applicants for national retail expansion

When consumers are choosing to drink alcohol, they are doing it more mindfully than ever. And when they opt for zero-proof beverages, they don't want the mixer category to be an afterthought.” — Jordan Catapano

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Girl Walks Into a Bar Mixers, a 100% female-founded, organic cocktail mixer company, has been named a 2026 Emerging Brand winner at the Nourishing Change Conference, hosted by Kroger and Hy-Vee in Des Moines, Iowa. The brand is one of only three companies selected from a field of more than 400 applicants and 60 exhibiting brands, earning the opportunity to place its products on shelves at up to 500 Kroger locations nationwide, as well as Hy-Vee stores.The Nourishing Change Conference, sponsored by two of the country's most influential grocery retailers, was designed to identify standout consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands poised to reshape the future of food and beverage retail. Twenty finalists were recognized as standout brands, and three were tapped for broad retail expansion."When consumers are choosing to drink alcohol, they are doing it more mindfully than ever. And when they opt for zero-proof beverages, they don't want the mixer category to be an afterthought," said co-founder Jordan Catapano. "We have one goal: clean up the mixer aisle. This recognition from Kroger tells us the industry is ready."The cocktail mixer aisle has long been dominated by products loaded with artificial dyes, gums, preservatives, and high sugar content, driving health-conscious shoppers away from the category entirely. This Girl Walks Into a Bar was built to solve that problem.The brand's current lineup includes three organic, non-alcoholic mixers: Organic Margarita Mix, Organic Bloody Mary Mix, and Organic Pineapple Mint Mojito Mix. Each product is organic, vegan, and non-GMO, with 25–30 calories per serving, 0–5 grams of sugar, and no citric acid, artificial dyes, gums, sodium benzoate, or added flavors. The products retail at $14.99 MSRP and come in 25.36 oz. bottles.This Girl Walks Into a Bar was founded by sisters Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn, Southern California natives who have been building businesses together since childhood. Their professional collaboration began in 2010 with a blog and three published books, followed by a successful bartender staffing company operating in eight cities. In 2021, they launched the mixer line to bring the same standard of quality they saw in premium bartending to the home entertaining aisle.This Girl Walks Into a Bar Mixers produces clean, organic, non-alcoholic cocktail mixers for how people drink today. Headquartered in Southern California, the brand is built on a simple premise: no alcohol, no junk, no compromise. Products are available at independent retailers across California, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Hawaii; on Amazon Prime; and at TotalWine.com. The brand distributes through KeHE and POD Foods.

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